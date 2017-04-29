Day 2 of the NFL Draft didn’t have a great on-stage player interview like Day 1 did, but Drew Pearson made up for it with his introduction of the Dallas Cowboys’ second-round pick.

“How ’bout them Cowboys?!” the former Dallas wide receiver said before he thanked Philadelphia fans for “allowing me to have a career,” then announced the pick of the “five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys!” — all while Eagles faithful booed the hell out of him.

By the way, the Cowboys drafted Colorado DB Chidobe Awuzie with the 60th pick (and they won’t get to come to Philly ’til the last week of the season).

LOVED the way Cowboy great Drew Pearson gave it back to Eagles fans. Thanked them for his career! Always torched the Eagles! Fly, Drew, fly! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2017

WWE has never had a heel promo better than Drew Pearson on stage in Philly tonight. That. Was. Epic. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 29, 2017

Roger Goodell no longer most booed in Philly…

Drew Pearson 😳 pic.twitter.com/kEA1tjp9Kh — John Clark CSN (@JClarkCSN) April 29, 2017

Then former Redskins linebacker London Fletcher swooped in to finish the job in announcing Washington’s third-round pick: