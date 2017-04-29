Cowboys great Drew Pearson trolls booing Eagles fans in announcing second-round pick

Andre Vergara

Day 2 of the NFL Draft didn’t have a great on-stage player interview like Day 1 did, but Drew Pearson made up for it with his introduction of the Dallas Cowboys’ second-round pick.

“How ’bout them Cowboys?!” the former Dallas wide receiver said before he thanked Philadelphia fans for “allowing me to have a career,” then announced the pick of the “five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys!” — all while Eagles faithful booed the hell out of him.

By the way, the Cowboys drafted Colorado DB Chidobe Awuzie with the 60th pick (and they won’t get to come to Philly ’til the last week of the season).

Then former Redskins linebacker London Fletcher swooped in to finish the job in announcing Washington’s third-round pick:

