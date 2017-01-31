2017 NFL Draft: Connecticut Obi Melifonwu Scouting Report

Connecticut’s Obi Melifonwu is an under the radar safety prospect who has entered the spotlight thanks to a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

Obi Melifonwu features a rare combination of size, length and athleticism. His fluid movement skills combined with his size gives him a ton of versatility. It’s this versatility that has a lot of NFL evaluators excited about his future.

At Connecticut, Melifonwu spent most of his time lined up in a two-high safety look or in the slot. These alignments often asked him to play 10+ yards off the line of scrimmage. It also meant that Melifonwu spent a lot of time reading the quarterback’s eyes.

He showed the ability to make quick reads and close towards the football. His short-area burst and overall quickness allowed him to cover sideline to sideline. However, his game was filled with a lot of hesitation that resulted in a lot of his tackles coming several yards down field.

Melifonwu is a reliable tackler who tends to catch the ball carrier. I’d like to see him play more aggressive and use his frame to deliver some big hits.

In coverage, Melifonwu can cover a lot of ground but at this point tends to play the receiver rather than the football. His main approach is to deliver a hit to the receiver and keep him from making a play on the ball.

This isn’t what NFL defensive coordinators want to see as they rather have their defensive back play the football and create turnovers.

Overall, Melifonwu is a physical freak who needs more coaching and time to develop. There’s a lot of talent to work with and plenty of coaches will pound the table to get a guy with his natural skills. He’s a work in progress who won’t be ready to contribute right away but could pay huge dividends for the patient teams.

Current Draft Range: Late 3rd Round

