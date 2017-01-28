2017 NFL Draft: Clemson Jordan Leggett Scouting Report

Clemson’s Jordan Leggett is a pass-catching tight end prospect who comes with a ton of big-game experience.

Jordan Leggett is a proven commodity who has performed well in college football’s biggest stages. He’s someone who excels at attacking the seam and working over the middle of the field. Leggett was one of Deshaun Watson’s most trusted and reliable targets over the past few years.

His value is tied to his ability to contribute in the passing game. He is a sound route runner who has good deception. Leggett knows how to mask his routes and find the open space in a defense. He has strong hands that make him a reliable target who’s also capable of making tough catches.

Leggett is a solid athlete, but doesn’t jump off the screen as highly explosive. He relies on his crisp routes and deception to create separation.

The one thing holding down Leggett’s value is his issues as a blocker. He doesn’t attack the defender and rarely generates a push. In fact, he often falls off his blocks even struggling to Velcro and turn the defender.

Leggett’s lack of elite athleticism and issues as blocker keeps him as a mid-round prospect. It also doesn’t help that the 2017 NFL Draft is loaded with highly talented tight end prospects who figure to come off the board much earlier.

However, this doesn’t mean Leggett doesn’t have a future in the NFL. He has the size and natural skills to improve. Leggett will benefit from the more intense weight training and coaching in the NFL. It may take a year, but he has the potential to dramatically improve as a blocker.

Current Draft Range: Early 4th Round

