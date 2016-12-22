2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Holiday Update
This most recent version of my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board features several major changes with new players making the cut and others dropping off.
As the college football season draws to a close, my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board starts to become more stable. Things are still fluid at the moment based on the fact I’m still working through my scouting reports. Another factor is the status of the underclassmen and whether or not we’ll see a mass exodus.
The biggest movement in this update comes from my ability to get a closer look at several players. Florida’s Quincy Wilson is someone it took me awhile to get a good look at, but now that I have he’s entered my top-25.
My evaluation of the quarterbacks is still ongoing, but I don’t see much change coming. The fact is that this group of quarterbacks are high risk prospects that shouldn’t be considered at the top of the 1st round.
It’s a different story at the cornerback position where there’s a ton of talent. I currently have 13 cornerbacks inside my top-75. This doesn’t include the handful of safeties who also appear early and often.
Overall, the 2017 NFL Draft may not have the sure-fire franchise quarterback but it has a lot of depth and talent.
1. Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M
2. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
3. Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama
4. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
5. Jabrill Peppers, DB/LB, Michigan
6. Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn
7. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
9. Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA
10. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
13. Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida
14. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
15. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
The top of my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board is filled with defensive stars. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is my top overall prospect and someone capable of quickly becoming an elite NFL player. His ability to generate pressure on the quarterback is what makes him so valuable.
Clemson’s Mike Williams is my top offensive player and a potentially dynamic pass catcher. His combination of size, speed and leaping ability give him the upside of a true No. 1 receiver.
I’m very high on Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and have rated above LSU’s Leonard Fournette. McCaffrey is such a versatility athlete that it’s hard to see a scenario where he doesn’t succeed. He’ll quickly become one of the go-to offensive players wherever he lands.
This draft is loaded top-end talent in the secondary. My top-15 features 5 defensive backs including 3 cornerbacks.
16. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
17. Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
18. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
19. Dawaune Smoot, DE, Illinois
20. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
21. Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State
22. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
23. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
24. Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
25. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
26. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
27. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
28. Desmond King, CB, Iowa
29. Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
30. DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State
This group features some of my favorite players in this entire draft. Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham are two players that I rate very highly. Both have a chance to be special NFL players and make an immediate contribution.
The secondary is well represented on this part of my Big Board too. Quincy Wilson is someone I’ve been moving up my board every time I get to see more film. He’s a long and athletic cornerback who just gets the job done.
Wilson has as much upside as any cornerback in the 2017 NFL Draft class.
D’Onta Foreman is a running back who I love to watch. He runs with a rare combination of power and quickness. He’s someone who can grind out the tough yards and also break off long runs. Foreman will be a highly productive NFL player.
31. Vita Vea, NT, Washington
32. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
33. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
34. John Ross, WR, Washington
35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
36. Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
37. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
38. Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
39. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
40. Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee
41. Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
42. Ethan Pocic, C, LSu
43. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
44. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee
45. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
The quarterback position makes its first appearance here in this grouping. I have Washington State’s Luke Falk as my No. 1 rated quarterback with Deshaun Watson right behind him. Falk is an underrated prospect who has all the tools needed to succeed in the NFL.
I’ve long championed Falk’s ability to go through his progressions despite playing in Mike Leach’s spread attack. He’s more ready than most of the quarterbacks entering the NFL after working in that type of system.
Virginia Tech’s Bucky Hodges is a name to watch as he’s going to blow up the combine. He has an elite combination of size and athleticism. Hodges is one of the more explosive athletes in this draft and will be seen as a major mismatch working from his tight end position.
46. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
47. Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
48. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
49. Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
50. OJ Howard, TE, Alabama
51. Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
52. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
53. Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
54. Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State
55. DeDe Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
56. Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
57. Mason Cole, OL, Michigan
58. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
59. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
60. Deatrich Wise Jr, Edge, Arkansas
Florida State’s Dalvin Cook is the darling of the NFL Draft community with many having him rated has a high 1st round prospect. He is further down on my list based on the fact that there are more rounded running back prospects available.
Ryan Anderson is an intriguing prospect who isn’t flashy but knows how to make plays. He’ll likely play outside linebacker in a 3-4 system where his pass-rushing ability will be put to good use. However, it’s important to note that Anderson is a versatile defender who can hold up in coverage and support the run.
Iowa’s Akrum Wadley is a stud running back who reminds me a lot of Jamaal Charles. He’s extremely explosive and excels at making defenders miss. Wadley is a threat to score every time he touches the football.
61. Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson
62. Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
63. Cam Sutton, CB, Tennessee
64. Devonte Fields, Edge, Louisville
65. Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
66. Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
67. Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State
68. Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
69. Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
70. Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
71. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
72. Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
73. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
74. Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn
75. Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin
This group is heavy on the quarterback position with Brad Kaaya, Patrick Mahomes II, Mitch Trubisky and DeShone Kizer all finally making an appearance. Their ranking on my Big Board shows that I feel most of these prospects should’ve returned to school for another season.
Kaaya is the most polished of the group but is also the least physically gifted. His experience in a pro-style system is something that really helps his overall draft stock.
Trubisky and Kizer have taken turns getting the bulk of the media hype in the draft community. They both have tremendous upside but neither are ready to start in the NFL. Their games are filled with inconsistencies and lack of overall polish.
Mahomes is in a similar boat in that he has the physical talents, but his experience Texas Tech’s spread attack will slow his transition to the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see where these quarterbacks are actually selected as it looks like they are all destined to be over drafted.
