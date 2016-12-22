2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Holiday Update

This most recent version of my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board features several major changes with new players making the cut and others dropping off.

As the college football season draws to a close, my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board starts to become more stable. Things are still fluid at the moment based on the fact I’m still working through my scouting reports. Another factor is the status of the underclassmen and whether or not we’ll see a mass exodus.

The biggest movement in this update comes from my ability to get a closer look at several players. Florida’s Quincy Wilson is someone it took me awhile to get a good look at, but now that I have he’s entered my top-25.

My evaluation of the quarterbacks is still ongoing, but I don’t see much change coming. The fact is that this group of quarterbacks are high risk prospects that shouldn’t be considered at the top of the 1st round.

It’s a different story at the cornerback position where there’s a ton of talent. I currently have 13 cornerbacks inside my top-75. This doesn’t include the handful of safeties who also appear early and often.

Overall, the 2017 NFL Draft may not have the sure-fire franchise quarterback but it has a lot of depth and talent.

1. Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

2. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

3. Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama

4. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

5. Jabrill Peppers, DB/LB, Michigan

6. Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn

7. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Jamal Adams, S, LSU

9. Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA

10. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

13. Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

14. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

15. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

The top of my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board is filled with defensive stars. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is my top overall prospect and someone capable of quickly becoming an elite NFL player. His ability to generate pressure on the quarterback is what makes him so valuable.

Clemson’s Mike Williams is my top offensive player and a potentially dynamic pass catcher. His combination of size, speed and leaping ability give him the upside of a true No. 1 receiver.

I’m very high on Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and have rated above LSU’s Leonard Fournette. McCaffrey is such a versatility athlete that it’s hard to see a scenario where he doesn’t succeed. He’ll quickly become one of the go-to offensive players wherever he lands.

This draft is loaded top-end talent in the secondary. My top-15 features 5 defensive backs including 3 cornerbacks.

16. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

17. Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

18. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

19. Dawaune Smoot, DE, Illinois

20. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

21. Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State

22. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

23. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

24. Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

25. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

26. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

27. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

28. Desmond King, CB, Iowa

29. Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

30. DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State

This group features some of my favorite players in this entire draft. Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham are two players that I rate very highly. Both have a chance to be special NFL players and make an immediate contribution.

The secondary is well represented on this part of my Big Board too. Quincy Wilson is someone I’ve been moving up my board every time I get to see more film. He’s a long and athletic cornerback who just gets the job done.

Wilson has as much upside as any cornerback in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

D’Onta Foreman is a running back who I love to watch. He runs with a rare combination of power and quickness. He’s someone who can grind out the tough yards and also break off long runs. Foreman will be a highly productive NFL player.

31. Vita Vea, NT, Washington

32. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

33. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

34. John Ross, WR, Washington

35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

37. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

38. Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

39. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

40. Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee

41. Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

42. Ethan Pocic, C, LSu

43. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

44. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee

45. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

The quarterback position makes its first appearance here in this grouping. I have Washington State’s Luke Falk as my No. 1 rated quarterback with Deshaun Watson right behind him. Falk is an underrated prospect who has all the tools needed to succeed in the NFL.

I’ve long championed Falk’s ability to go through his progressions despite playing in Mike Leach’s spread attack. He’s more ready than most of the quarterbacks entering the NFL after working in that type of system.

Virginia Tech’s Bucky Hodges is a name to watch as he’s going to blow up the combine. He has an elite combination of size and athleticism. Hodges is one of the more explosive athletes in this draft and will be seen as a major mismatch working from his tight end position.

46. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

47. Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

48. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

49. Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

50. OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

51. Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

52. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

53. Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

54. Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

55. DeDe Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

56. Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

57. Mason Cole, OL, Michigan

58. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

59. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

60. Deatrich Wise Jr, Edge, Arkansas

Florida State’s Dalvin Cook is the darling of the NFL Draft community with many having him rated has a high 1st round prospect. He is further down on my list based on the fact that there are more rounded running back prospects available.

Ryan Anderson is an intriguing prospect who isn’t flashy but knows how to make plays. He’ll likely play outside linebacker in a 3-4 system where his pass-rushing ability will be put to good use. However, it’s important to note that Anderson is a versatile defender who can hold up in coverage and support the run.

Iowa’s Akrum Wadley is a stud running back who reminds me a lot of Jamaal Charles. He’s extremely explosive and excels at making defenders miss. Wadley is a threat to score every time he touches the football.

61. Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson

62. Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

63. Cam Sutton, CB, Tennessee

64. Devonte Fields, Edge, Louisville

65. Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

66. Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

67. Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State

68. Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

69. Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

70. Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

71. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech

72. Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

73. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

74. Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn

75. Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

This group is heavy on the quarterback position with Brad Kaaya, Patrick Mahomes II, Mitch Trubisky and DeShone Kizer all finally making an appearance. Their ranking on my Big Board shows that I feel most of these prospects should’ve returned to school for another season.

Kaaya is the most polished of the group but is also the least physically gifted. His experience in a pro-style system is something that really helps his overall draft stock.

Trubisky and Kizer have taken turns getting the bulk of the media hype in the draft community. They both have tremendous upside but neither are ready to start in the NFL. Their games are filled with inconsistencies and lack of overall polish.

Mahomes is in a similar boat in that he has the physical talents, but his experience Texas Tech’s spread attack will slow his transition to the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see where these quarterbacks are actually selected as it looks like they are all destined to be over drafted.

