2017 East-West Shrine Game: 5 Players who improved stock

The 2017 East-West Shrine Game is in the books. While it was low-scoring, here are the five players that helped their 2017 NFL Draft stock the most.

The 2017 East-West Shrine Game was the 92nd installment of the annual college football all-star. While there was great play from some stellar seniors on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, it was an incredibly low-scoring game.Winning the game by a lofty 10-3 margin, the West would top the East in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game being played at Tropicana Field.

This college football all-star game is set up to help young college athletes realize their pro football dreams. Many of the guys playing in this game will go in day three of the 2017 NFL Draft. Here are the five players that helped themselves out with solid games in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

5 Wes Lunt Quarterback, Illinois Fighting Illini

Despite no touchdowns being thrown on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, one of the six quarterbacks stood out above the rest. Redshirt senior Wes Lunt of the Illinois Fighting Illini looked by far and away the best of the six NFL quarterback prospects.

He completed 11 of 14 passes for 101 yards and 7.2 yards per attempt. At least two of his incompletions were blatant drops by the West offense. Lunt had strong pocket presence, great mechanics, and threw the football with a level of touch his competitors couldn’t top.

While he didn’t complete the crucial 50 percent of his passes in his senior season at Illinois, that might have more to do with the lack of talent on Lovie Smith’s Big Ten football program. Keep in mind that Lunt did originally play for Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys before transferring to Illinois.

Lunt didn’t project as a quarterback that would be drafted entering the East-West Shrine Game. However, he displayed traits that NFL scouts would like to see out of a backup quarterback prospect. Lunt had easily the best footwork of the six signal callers in the East-West Shrine Game. Though he may not get drafted, Lunt looked at least good enough to be on an NFL practice squad in 2017.

4 Elijah McGuire Running Back, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns

While only having seven carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns running back Elijah McGuire provided the only offensive touchdown in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game.

There were other more notable running backs in the game, including De’Veon Smith of the Michigan Wolverines and Joe Williams of the Utah Utes. However, McGuire was the guy that the West leaned on to win the ball game late in St. Petersburg.

McGuire showed that he could hang with some of the best players in the country despite playing at a mid-major program. He had this shiftiness and elusiveness that NFL scouts will like. McGuire was a fifth-to-sixth round grade heading into the East-West Shrine Game.

While he may not be selected in the fourth round due to a deep running back corps entering the draft, NFL scouts now know that they can get a great player in day three of the 2017 NFL Draft in McGuire. His competitiveness shined through on Saturday afternoon. When scouts talk about the Shrine Game, McGuire’s touchdown will come up. He is now a certain lock to be drafted this spring.

3 Deatrich Wise Jr. Defensive End, Arkansas Razorbacks

Easily the best player in the 2017 East-West Shrine Bowl was Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. We’ve seen flashes of brilliance during his time playing for Bret Bielema in Fayetteville. However, he hadn’t put it all together before this all-star exhibition.

Wise was a sixth to seventh-round draft grade at a very deep position of defensive end. Some had questioned his motor or love for the sport of football while at Arkansas. Well, he laid both of those criticisms to rest with his outstanding play on Saturday afternoon.

He played with his hair on fire. Wise was all over the East backfield, making life incredibly for the East to move the football. Outside of a Nick Weiler made field goal, the East did nothing on offense.

Where Wise proved his stake to climbing up draft boards was that he showed he can be an every-down defensive lineman at the next level. He was filthy in stuffing the run and rushing the passer. How high Wise climbs up some teams’ draft boards depend entirely on scheme. He’s not going to go undrafted, but will be a great draft day gem for a team picking a pass rusher in the third day of the draft.

2 Bryan Cox Jr. Defensive End, Florida Gators

Florida Gators defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. had himself one great East-West Shrine Game. Cox frequently disturbing any sort of offensive game plan for the East team.

Cox would take advantage of great passing rushing set ups by his teammates. Though he wasn’t perfect, Cox finished more times than he did not in the East pass rush. Like Wise, Cox projects to be an every-down defensive lineman at the next level.

Given that his father was a great player in his own right and one outstanding defensive line coach in the NFL, Cox Jr. seems privy to being very coachable at the next level. There may not have been a player that was more receptive to coaching and getting the most out of his ability in the East-West Shrine Game than Cox.

Cox projects as a fifth to sixth-round pick. His student mentality and on-field aggression makes him a player capable of going as high as the fourth round in the 2017 NFL Draft. NFL scouts had heard of Cox, but have to be enamored with the way he played in the front-seven for the West on Saturday afternoon.

1 Trey Hendrickson Defensive End, Florida Atlantic Owls

The NFL Network telecast crew raved about how good of a week of practice Florida Atlantic Owls defensive end Trey Hendrickson had. Despite playing at mid-major Florida Atlantic, Hendrickson didn’t skip a beat on Saturday afternoon.

While he played for the losing East team, he was easily the best player for that squad on Saturday. In his first few defensive series, Hendrickson adjusted to the higher level of competition that he was used to in Boca Raton and shined as a defensive playmaker.

He had an outstanding motor, chasing West players all over the backfield. When the East needed a defensive stop, Hendrickson would anchor his team to forcing a punt by the West. He had the look of a 3-4 outside linebacker that can do more than rush the passer. Hendrickson positively impacted the run stuffing game for the East.

If any player from the 2017 East-West Shrine Game will see his stock rise, it is Hendrickson. He will certainly improve from his seventh-round designation. Hendrickson is still a day three draft pick, but has a great shot to make a 53-man NFL roster next season. If not, he won’t spend much time on an NFL practice squad. This guy is an NFL player for sure.

