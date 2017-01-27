Watch the NFL’s 10 fastest plays of 2016, including Tyreek Hill’s 23-mph sprint
Get a move on.
NFL players don’t lack much athletically, especially when it comes to speed. Explosiveness abounds at the skill positions and the 2016 season didn’t disappoint in this department. The NFL released the list of the fastest ball carries at their maximum speed during a play, measured in miles per hour. Here are the top 10 fastest runs of the season with the highlight of the play.Getty Images Getty Images
Johnny Holton, Raiders WR (22.23 mph)
Holton took an end-around against the Jaguars and ran 29 yards, eventually setting up a Raiders touchdown in Week 7. Here’s the highlight.Kyle Terada Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Tevin Coleman, Falcons RB (22.25 mph)
Julio Jones isn’t the only explosive offensive threat on the Falcons. Coleman showed he can be a threat out of the backfield (Bill Belichick is probably taking notes), taking this pass 49 yards against the Broncos in Week 5. Highlight starts at the 1:59 mark.Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Jason Getz
Marquise Goodwin, Bills WR (22.25 mph)
The Bills' passing game wasn’t the most explosive in 2016, but leave it to a U.S. Olympian to show that Buffalo can stretch a defense from time to time. Goodwin went 84 yards on this Week 2 bomb against the Jets. Here’s the highlight.
Mike Wallace, Ravens WR (22.34 mph)
Joe Flacco has a big arm and he needed every bit of it to reach Wallace, who was racing down the sideline after beating Janoris Jenkins. The Week 6 play went for 70 yards against the Wallace fell just short of a touchdown. Here’s the highlight.
Brandin Cooks, Saints WR (22.40 mph)
Drew Brees has so many weapons at his disposal but Cooks might be the fastest. He hauled in this catch for a 45-yard gain against the Giants in Week 6. The highlight starts at the 50-second mark.Bill Haber/Associated Press Bill Haber
Xavier Rhodes, Vikings CB (22.40 mph)
Not all of these plays were made by offensive players. Rhodes picked off a pass from Carson Palmer in Week 11 and ran 100 yards for a touchdown. Here’s the highlight.Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports Brace Hemmelgarn
Stefon Diggs, Vikings WR (22.50 mph)
Diggs helped the Vikings get off to a fast start to this season during this Week 2 play. The 23-year-old wideout caught a 44-yard pass against the Packers. The highlight starts at the 34-second mark.Bruce Kluckhohn Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
DeSean Jackson, Redskins WR (22.60 mph)
Jackson’s speed has been the stuff of legend since his days with the Eagles. Jackson put that speed to good use on this 59-yard reception in Week 13 against the Cardinals. Here’s the highlight.AP Rick Scuteri
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs WR (22.77 mph)
If you don’t believe Hill has speed, finishing with the top two fastest runs this season should be convincing evidence. Unlike the fastest play on this list, his 66-yard kick return for a touchdown in Week 12 against the Broncos wasn’t called back for a penalty. Here’s the highlight.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs WR (23.24 mph)
The do-everything rookie made a number of highlight plays but none was faster than this 105-yard kick return, which was eventually nullified for a holding penalty. Here’s the highlight.