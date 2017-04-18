5 prospects the Washington Redskins should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: Washington has so many needs. A shocking number of needs. They are, as listed (for clarity’s sake): Pretty much every kind of defensive lineman, a cornerback to play in the slot or opposite Josh Norman, a depth linebacker to replace Su’a Cravens, who is moving full-time to safety, a game-breaking wide receiver, a three-down running back, and a guard.

That doesn’t even factor in the possible need for a quarterback, should the team not come to a new deal with Kirk Cousins.

Luckily, the Redskins have 10 picks to help fill all of those needs, though that might not be enough, as only three are in the top 100 and four are after pick 200. This is going to be a trying draft for Washington — the Redskins need to nail it and a trade of pick No. 17 could go a long way to helping make that happen.

Picks: First round (17), Second round (49), Third round (81), Fourth round (114, 123), Fifth round (154), Sixth round (201, 209), Seventh round (220, 235).