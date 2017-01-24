‘Undisputed’ tackles whether Tom Brady’s legacy is tainted by Deflategate

Cris Carter: Brady's legacy as a Hall of Famer hasn't been affected at all

Cris Carter: "Based on the question, you’re asking me how much has [his legacy] been tainted … so you’re saying that it has been tainted. And I don’t necessarily agree with that.

"… I think Tom Brady, what he has done throughout his career -- yes, people would like to say things, but last year they enshrined Brett Favre in the Hall of Fame. And Brett Favre had some things in his resume that weren’t necessarily the most flattering things. Did that taint his legacy? No! He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. All the former players accepted him, accepted his accolades on the field, and obviously accepted his personality and the other things he was involved in.

"I don’t think this affects Tom Brady’s legacy as much as we thought at the beginning, and looking at the way Tom is playing, going to an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl for a quarterback, an opportunity to win five Super Bowls -- more than any other quarterback -- and tying Charles Haley for having the most Super Bowl rings … no. Because I think that the most important opinion [is from] the players that have played the game, compared to the media and the court of public opinion."

