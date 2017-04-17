Ranking the top 10 undrafted quarterbacks in NFL history

Tomczak signed with the Bears out of Ohio State and won a Super Bowl ring in his first season as a barely used backup. He made 31 starts in five more seasons in Chicago, winning his first 10 to set a record. He won the "Fog Bowl" game in the 1988 playoffs to lift the Bears into the NFC Championship Game.

Tomczak played seven seasons in Pittsburgh and saw his most action in 1996, starting 15 games and leading the Steelers to the playoffs and winning his first postseason start for them.

He didn't put up great numbers in his career, throwing for 88 TDs but 106 interceptions. However, he went 39-24 (including playoffs) as a starter in Chicago and Pittsburgh and played 15 seasons, even making five starts at age 37.