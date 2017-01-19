Betting odds for Tony Romo’s top landing spots in 2017

Which roster will Tony Romo be on for the first game of the 2017 NFL season?

According to NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who joined FS1's Undisputed on Thursday, the Houston Texans are the perfect destination for Tony Romo in 2017.

Oddsmakers disagree ever so slightly, however — and yes, you can wager on which team Romo will call home next season, courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Here are the nine teams that could land Romo this offseason, plus one incredibly unlikely scenario for good measure.

