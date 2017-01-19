Betting odds for Tony Romo’s top landing spots in 2017
Which roster will Tony Romo be on for the first game of the 2017 NFL season?
According to NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who joined FS1's Undisputed on Thursday, the Houston Texans are the perfect destination for Tony Romo in 2017.
Oddsmakers disagree ever so slightly, however — and yes, you can wager on which team Romo will call home next season, courtesy of OddsShark.com.
Here are the nine teams that could land Romo this offseason, plus one incredibly unlikely scenario for good measure.Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
RETIRED: +2000
This one actually comes courtesy of Odds Shark partner Bovada, which also has action on where Romo will play (or sit on the bench) next season.
Miami Dolphins: +1400 (14/1)
I like the long odds, but I can't wrap my mind around Romo in Dolphins colors. The ol' brain simply refuses to acknowledge the possibility.
Arizona Cardinals: +1000 (10/1)
Carson Palmer's old, Drew Stanton is Drew Stanton, and the Cardinals are a QB away from being back in playoff contention. As Odds Shark's Stephen Campbell writes, this one makes a lot of sense.Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas
Kansas City Chiefs: +800 (8/1)
... wait, what?
Dallas Cowboys: +800 (8/1)
The grass isn't always greener, Mr. Romo. I'm just saying.Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Tim Heitman
New York Jets: +600 (6/1)
Sure! Sure. Let's put Tony Romo in New York City(-adjacent territory). What could possibly go wrong?
Buffalo Bills: +600 (6/1)
Pot sweetener: if Romo accepts a move to Buffalo, he gets Rex Ryan's Bills-themed truck!
Too soon?
Chicago Bears: +500 (5/1)
If the Bears do acquire Romo, I like to imagine Jay Cutler will still linger in the locker room, unlit cigarette hanging out of his mouth while he quietly scoffs at his new teammate.
Houston Texans: +400
Can one NFL team fill up its entire salary cap with massive QB contracts? Find out in Houston!
Denver Broncos: +250
And years from now, Romo can take over for Elway in the front office. Sun rise, sun set.Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons