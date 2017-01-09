Tom Coughlin’s 5 biggest moments with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have reached the postseason exactly six times in their franchise’s history, four of which came with Coughlin as the head coach. He won at least one playoff game in three of those four years including two AFC title game appearances. In 1996, Jacksonville’s second season ever, the Jaguars beat the Bills – Jim Kelly’s last game – and Broncos in the postseason before falling to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

After they beat the Broncos, an estimated 40,000 fans were waiting at the stadium upon their arrival, showing remarkable support for the team.

Three years later, Coughlin got them back to the Conference Championship. This time, they were the No. 1 seed, so it only took one win over the Dolphins to get to that point. They beat Miami in what was Dan Marino and Jimmy Johnson’s last NFL game, dominating them in every facet. Their 62 points and 55-point margin of victory are the second-most in NFL history. The Jaguars became the first expansion team to make the postseason in four of its first five years.