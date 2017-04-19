Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Tom Brady’s decision to skip White House visit

President Trump's rise to power has put Tom Brady in an awkward situation

“I’m going to be honest. I’m going to be all the way, 1,000 percent honest. I would be really conflicted if I had a personal friend [that] ascended to be the President of the United States and I get an opportunity to go and to meet him in his new home. That’s a different dynamic. I can understand the position, or the juxtaposition that Tom Brady’s in.

"Because he’s saying ‘I knew him before he was this. We had a relationship before he was this. We ate, we played golf, we did things together before he was this.’

"And so now, because of some of the things that have happened, some of the things that he’s said, some of things that have come out … whatever it may be, I’ve got to tread carefully with how I address my friend. Because Tom Brady views him as a friend. Now, no matter what you think of their relationship, no matter what you think of President Trump, Tom Brady views him as a friend. He has a very different relationship than most people in the U.S. So I would be really conflicted if I had a friend of 10, 15 years ascend to the office of the president and all of a sudden I’ve got to be careful what I say about him. I’ve got to be careful if I’m seen with him. I’ve got to be careful with my views of him.”