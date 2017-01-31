The 20 greatest photos from Super Bowl media night
Super Bowl Opening Night was a primetime spectacle featuring the Patriots and the Falcons facing the media in advance of a week's worth of preparations leading up to Sunday's big game.
Here are 20 of the best photos from the extravaganza.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Julio Jones
Falcons' wide receiver Julio Jones was taking his media responsibilities seriously.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Simone Biles joins the media circus
American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was at Super Bowl Opening Night doing work for Inside Edition.
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan was ready to peace out after an hour of media availability to kick off Super Bowl week.
The scene around Matt Ryan
In case you were wondering how many people you'd have to contend with to get a question in at Super Bowl media day, this should give you a pretty good idea.
Ed from 'Good Burger' made an appearance
Kel Mitchell reprised his role as Ed from "Good Burger" at Super Bowl Opening Night, and Jalen Collins and Ryan White just had to take a selfie.
Dwight Freeney
Dwight Freeney was animated while answering questions to kick off the week.
Vic Beasley
The headphones added a little something, though we're pretty sure he was actually listening to the questions he was being asked.
Selfie season
The Falcons' Grady Jarrett and Terron Ward decided to take some selfies to commemorate their Super Bowl week appearance.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders seemed a little too excited to get his makeup applied for media duties at Super Bowl Opening Night.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Matt Ryan, Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick surveys the scene, while Matt Ryan does the same.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
More selfies
This time it was the Patriots' turn, as Martellus Bennett and Brandon Bolden basked in the moment.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick wore a suit to the proceedings, which was unusual for him, to say the least.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Tom Brady, Matt Ryan
The two starting quarterbacks shard a moment before the media day festivities began.Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Julian Edelman
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and his beard seemed to enjoy the attention.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady maintained a positive demeanor while answering an hour's worth of questions.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Martellus Bennett
There was a large crowd around Martellus Bennett, but away from the official podium he seemed more approachable than most.
Matt Ryan greets Bill Belichick
No word on whether Belichick squeezed extra-hard on his handshake with the Falcons QB, but if he did, we wouldn't at all be surprised.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Just happy to be there
Someone rolled into media day with a split jersey -- half Matt Ryan, half Rob Gronkowski. Journalistic integrity at its finest.
The scene around Bill Belichick
Belichick in a suit, and a hundred-plus reporters trying to ask a question. Super Bowl week is definitely not normal.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Tom Brady
Brady waves goodbye, and the football preparations can finally begin.Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports