The 10 biggest steals of the 2016 NFL Draft
They picked wisely
The Dallas Cowboys struck gold with Dak Prescott, finding their quarterback for the 2016 season (and arguably the future) in the fourth round of the 2016 draft after missing out on trading up for Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook. But they weren't the only ones who got great value out of a middle-round pick.
Here are the 10 biggest steals of the 2016 NFL Draft — including a couple of players who weren't drafted.Mitchell Leff
Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
Drafted: 5th round, No. 140 overall
2016 stats: 41 rec, 522 yards, 2 TDs
Sharpe, the first wide receiver drafted out of UMass since 1974, started 10 of 16 games and emerged as Tennessee's No. 3 wide receiver for rising star QB Marcus Mariota, averaging 12.7 yards per catch.
Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
Drafted: 4th round, No. 136 overall
2016 stats: 612 yards, 4 TDs; 31 rec, 265 yards, 1 TD
The former Utah star made six starts in 16 games and while he fumbled too much (4) and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, he gave the Broncos almost 900 total yards, led the team in rushing and was third in receptions.
Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
Drafted: Undrafted free agent
2016 stats: 42 rec, 587 yards, 2 TDs
Anderson, an undrafted free agent out of Temple, started eight of 16 games in the absence of Eric Decker and emerged as New York's No. 3 wide receiver, despite the team's season-long struggles at quarterback. Averaged 14 yards per catch and fumbled just once.Getty Images Thearon W. Henderson
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys
Drafted: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
2016 stats: 23 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
This pass rusher out of Nebraska already has worked out much better than Randy Gregory. Collins started 14 of 16 games and finished second in sacks on a Cowboys team that struggled to pressure the passer. His forced fumble by Jameis Winston helped seal a 26-20 win over the Bucs.USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons
Joe Thuney, OG, Patriots
Drafted: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Thuney, drafted out of NC State, started all 16 games for a strong O-line that kept Tom Brady safe all season (sacked just 15 times) and paved the way for the Pats' Super Bowl run. New England also found a good one in wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, a fourth-round pick (No. 112) out of Georgia who emerged as the No. 3 wide receiver, starting six of 14 games and making 32 catches for 401 yards and four TDs.Ron Chenoy
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 47 overall
2016 stats: 92 rec, 1,137 yards, 9 TDs
Thomas, a nephew of Keyshawn Johnson, had won a national championship with Ohio State and impressed scouts with his size (6-3) and leaping ability. But he still slipped to the second round, where New Orleans snatched him up. Thomas led all rookies in receptions and receiving yards — and finished ninth in the NFL in both categories, while his 9 TD catches tied for sixth.USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle
Robert Kelley, RB, Redskins
Drafted: Undrafted free agent
2016 stats: 704 yards, 6 TDs; 12 rec, 82 yards, 1 TD
Kelley, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, started nine of 15 games and led Washington in rushing. Coach Jay Gruden said he expects Kelley to be the Redskins' featured back next season.
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
Drafted: 5th round, No. 150 overall
2016 stats: 1,313 yards, 6 TDs; 29 rec, 298 yards, 1 TD
Howard, drafted out of Indiana, finished second to only Ezekiel Elliott among all running backs — not just rookies — and his 5.2-yard average was better than that of every other 1,000-yard rusher except LeSean McCoy.Dennis Wierzbicki USA TODAY Sports
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
Drafted: 5th round, No. 165 overall
2016 stats: 61 rec, 593 yards, 6 TDs; 24 carries, 267 yards, 3 TDs; 976 return yards, 3 TDs
Hill slipped to the fifth round due to a domestic violence conviction while at West Alabama. But he rewarded Kansas City by joining Prescott and Elliott as the only rookies to make the Pro Bowl. Hill was one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL and emerged as the league's top punt return man, averaging 15.2 yards. He also had the two fastest plays in the NFL.Getty Images Getty Images
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
Drafted: 4th round, 135 overall
2016 stats: 67.8% completions, 3,667 yards, 23-4 TD/INT, 104.9 rating; 57 carries, 282 yards, 6 TDs
In case you don't know the story by now ... Prescott slipped to the fourth round due to DUI charges before the draft. And when Dallas backup Kellen Moore and starter Tony Romo both went down with injuries in the preseason, the former Mississippi State star took the job and never gave it back. He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 season and an NFC East title, falling just short in his playoff debut despite passing for 302 yards. He set various team and rookie record, earned a Pro Bowl spot and almost certainly established himself as the Cowboys' quarterback of next season and the future beyond. (Right, Jerry?)