9 things you’ll definitely see when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on ‘Hard Knocks’

The Hard Knocks intro does three things: It shows players training, it tries to give viewers a flavor for the team's city and, when everything comes together, it should players training in locations that give a viewer said flavor.

Last year's intro for Los Angeles was pretty predictable. Close your eyes and you can probably get it like 80% correct. It was basically Randy Newman's I Love L.A. video with more inspiring music. The Hollywood Hills. Rodeo Drive. Models walking in packs and pushing down their sunglasses for a closer look like those creeper guys in 1980s lite-beer commercials. Guys running past the Hollywood Hills, Rodeo Drive and the leering models.