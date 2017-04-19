9 things you’ll definitely see when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on ‘Hard Knocks’
1
Soft-lit feature on dude who fires cannons after Bucs touchdowns
2
Someone making fun of 5-6 Jacquizz Rodgers' height
3
A sideline discussion involving a player who adamantly believes the world is flat
4
A metaphorical scene in the pre-credits sequence of the first episode
5
Hearing Dirk Koetter speak for the first time and probably seeing him for the first time
6
A fight that involves a grown man punching another man's helmet with his bare hand
7
An intro that intersperses football training highlights with the sights and sounds of Tampa
8
The Jameis wish-list
9