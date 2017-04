The 2017 NFL Draft is in the books — which means it's time to look ahead to Super Bowl LII. Although the first game of the season is more than four months away, you can place your bets now on who will win the Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis.

Vegas' biggest takeaway from the 2017 NFL Draft: The overwhelming favorite is still untouchable.

Here are the latest Super Bowl LII betting odds (courtesy Oddsshark.com, via Bovada).