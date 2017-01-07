Here are the Super Bowl odds for every NFL playoff team as the postseason begins
The 2016 NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday, and the odds are you won't see the Super Bowl champion take the field this weekend.
We mean that quite literally. Before you settle in for the Wild Card round, take a quick glimpse at the odds to win Super Bowl LI for every playoff team, plus a straight conference versus conference bet, courtesy Bovada.com.
Miami Dolphins: +7500 (75/1)
Worth a bet? Maybe if you're a close relative of Jay Ajayi. Otherwise, of course not.Rich Barnes Getty Images
Detroit Lions: +6600 (66/1)
Worth a bet? Only if Matthew Stafford is ordained from on high as the QB of destiny, The One who prophecy foretells will lead epic last-minute comeback after epic last-minute comeback — and his team to the promised land of a championship.
So probably not.
Houston Texans: +6600 (66/1)
Worth a bet? The home team doesn't get to play in the Super Bowl. Also, Brock Osweiler starts for Houston, so no.Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oakland Raiders: +6600 (66/1)
Worth a bet? Let's move on before we get too depressed about Derek Carr's injury.Getty Images Thearon W. Henderson
Seattle Seahawks: +1200 (12/1)
Worth a bet? Seemingly solid value for the Seahawks, but you're counting on the offensive line to hold up against playoff defenses. Not the worst bet, not the best bet.Getty Images Getty Images
New York Giants: +1200 (12/1)
Worth a bet? If you have to gamble on the Giants, find a back-alley bookie who will take action on how many Eli Manning faces we'll see on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs: +950 (19/2)
Worth a bet? I wouldn't be against wagering a tidy sum on the AFC's biggest sleeper.
Atlanta Hawks: +800 (8/1)
Worth a bet? The Falcons could shock people and come away as Super Bowl champions, but I'd prefer slightly better odds than this to take that plunge.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +800 (8/1)
Worth a bet? Absolutely.
Green Bay Packers: +725 (29/4)
Worth a bet? Honestly? The NFC isn't all that intimidating, and this is a pretty decent price. For those who have faith in Aaron Rodgers, why not take a chance?
Dallas Cowboys: +425 (17/4)
Worth a bet? If you believe in the Cowboys, this is a solid wager. If you're waiting for them to collapse, take one of the bigger NFC underdogs.Getty Images Getty Images
New England Patriots: +190 (19/10)
Worth a bet? The Patriots are the single likeliest team to win the Super Bowl, but I have a simple rule: never gamble on the favorite. Sorry, Tom Brady.AP
Conference v. conference
AFC: -150
NFC: +130