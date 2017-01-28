5 issues that could ruin Super Bowl Sunday for the Patriots

The Patriots don’t turn the ball over. They set an NFL record with just two interceptions all season, while also doing a good job of protecting it in the running game. However, when it rains it pours for New England. They’ve only had four games since Week 7 in which they turned the ball over. In each of those four games, though, they turned it over more than once – or a total of 10 times. The Patriots haven’t had a game in which they gave it away exactly one time since Week 4, which is good but it’s also worrisome.

If the Pats don’t protect the ball early and commit a turnover or two, the floodgates could open. The Falcons will smell blood in the water and play with greater intensity and aggressiveness, should they intercept Brady early or force a fumble. New England won three of the last four games in which it had more than one turnover – and four of five, overall – but the Patriots simply can’t afford to commit multiple turnovers in this one and give the Falcons extra possessions.