Super Bowl Misery Index: How bad does your team have it?
Who has it worst?
Super Bowl LI will feature perhaps the greatest NFL dynasty ever against a team hoping to win the silver football for the first time in its history. There's quite a disparity between the Patriots and the Falcons. But it's far from the biggest disparity.
We took a stab at calculating each team's misery (or lack thereof) as it pertains to the Super Bowl. We factored in five categories — wins, appearances, history (pre-2000), recency (post-2000), and heartbreak (a combination of close calls gone awry and extended droughts of mediocrity) — and assigned every team a score from 32 (the least miserable) to 1 (the most miserable) in each. And since Super Bowl wins are really the end goal, we gave 5 bonus points for each one a franchise has. Perfect science? Maybe not, but our results are below. Take a look at our ranking, from least miserable to most, and tell us what you think.Elsa Getty Images
Steelers (6 wins, 8 appearances)
Score: 182
The Steelers scored 29 or higher across the board, making them our franchise with the least to be miserable about. They have the most wins, second-most appearances, a rich history of four titles in the 70s to go along with two titles in this century. With just two losses against those NFL-best six wins, it's hard to argue there's much heartbreak — though they have lost eight times in the AFC Championship Game.
Giants (4 wins, 5 appearances)
Score: 161
You might consider it an upset to see this team ahead of the next four on the list. But what the Giants lack in wins and appearances against other top-line contenders, they make up for with two distinct championship-winning eras and a knack for delivering when it counts, with just one loss against their four victories. They're also a perfect 5-0 in NFC Championship Games. When they get close, they get the job done.Getty Images Getty Images
Packers (4 wins, 5 appearances)
Score: 160
If the closing minutes of Super Bowl XXXII had gone a little differently, the Packers might well be a perfect 5-for-5 in Super Bowls. As it stands, they're still one of the most spoiled teams. Four wins is tied for the third-best total, and they are the only franchise to have won titles after two separate gaps of 10 years or more — three distinctly different teams, and good memories for three generations of fans.Getty Images Rogers Photo Archive
49ers (5 wins, 6 appearances)
Score: 159.5
The 49ers hold this spot on the strength of their incredible run from the 1981 to 1994 seasons, winning all five of the Super Bowls they made in that span. The 2012 season appearance — and lone loss — might feel like a lifetime ago to Niners fans, but 25 other teams would trade places with that stat right now. The other reason for fans to lament is the nine NFC Championship Game losses.Getty Images Focus On Sport
Cowboys (5 wins, 8 appearances)
Score: 156.5
The next time the Cowboys win one — and they're looking good these days — they will rival the Steelers for least miserable, but right now it's the recency department that's killing them. The history is undoubtedly among the best, with multiple wins in two different eras, but it's been 21 years and counting since their last win and apperance.This content is subject to copyright. Sporting News via Getty Images
Patriots (4 wins, 9 appearances*)
Score: 147
No one wants to hear Patriots fans complain about being more miserable than anyone, but they have the opposite problem from Dallas — their history prior to Belichick and Brady's arrival is dismal. There was an appearance in the '80s and another in the '90s, but they ended in losses by a combined 50 points. And believe it or not, this team has had its share of Super Bowl heartbreak — helmet catch, anyone? A win over the Falcons would move them at least above the Cowboys.
*Includes Super Bowl LI, yet to be playedWinslow Townson USA TODAY Sports
Broncos (3 wins, 8 appearances)
Score: 144
Every team below them on this list would trade places with the Broncos' resume. Every team above them wouldn't. So say what you will about the rest of this list, but Denver is in the right spot. The Broncos have a healthy dose of wins and are tied for the second-most appearances, and they did it in multiple eras, most recently last season. They get dinged only for coming up short so many times.NFL Jay Dickman
Raiders (3 wins, 5 appearances)
Score: 131
It's all in the past for the Raiders, but multiple rings is still multiple rings. Their three-title run from 1976 to 1983 was one of the better sustained dynasties the sport has seen, but a lone appearance in 2002 is the only Super Bowl sniff since then and the team has lost seven times in the AFC Championship Game. The current core of Raiders, though, has promise of ending the drought.Getty Images Owen C. Shaw
Ravens (2 wins, 2 appearances)
Score: 123
The Ravens have everything you'd want here — a perfect record in Super Bowls, with a modest wait in between. It took just five seasons for Baltimore to win its first title, in the 2000 season, then it did it again 12 years later. The only knock is a severe lack of history and volume. But if they go 2-for-2 again in the next 20 years, they might be No. 1 or 2 on this list, thanks to the efficiency.MCT via Getty Images Baltimore Sun
Redskins (3 wins, 5 appearances)
Score: 122
Again, three wins is three wins, but like the Raiders, Washington's are fast becoming a distant memory. After falling victim to the undefeated Dolphins in 1972, Washington made four more Super Bowls from 1982 to 1991, winning three. They haven't so much as made an NFC Championship Game since.NFL Gin Ellis
Colts (2 wins, 4 appearances)
Score: 121
With one win and two apperances each in Baltimore and Indianapolis, the Colts have the history and recency things in decent shape — even if fans in those respective cities couldn't care less about the other. The 36-year gap between Super Bowl titles is the largest spread of any franchise. Front-office turmoil abounds nowadays, but the presence of Andrew Luck brings hope of another run in the near future.AP Darron Cummings
Dolphins (2 wins, 5 appearances)
Score: 110
The '72 Dolphins still celebrate every year when the last undefeated team loses in the NFL, but that and the ensuing title in 1973 are getting further and further into the past. They made another Super Bowl in 1982, then another behind Dan Marino in 1984, but lost both. After making six of the first 16 AFC Championship Games, Miami has been just once since, and not at all since the 1992 season.
Bears (1 win, 2 appearances)
Score: 93
Of the teams with only one title, none made more of a lasting impact with that team than the swaggering '85 Bears and their catchy Super Bowl song. But that's all the glory the franchise has. A second trip in 2006 was decidedly less exciting, as a Rex Grossman-led team fell short against Peyton Manning's Colts.
Rams (1 win, 3 appearances)
Score: 89.5
It was a memorable lone win — Kurt Warner and the "Greatest Show on Turf" team stopping the Titans one yard shy of a late game-tying touchdown. But the Rams took a hit just two years later when they became the first victim of the Patriots' 21st-Century dynasty in a big upset that was high on the heartbreak scale. The team has just the one Super Bowl to show for nine trips to the NFC Championship Game and hasn't made it back that far since the loss to New England.Getty Images Elsa
Seahawks: (1 win, 3 appearances)
Score: 84.5
Winning just three seasons ago and making it twice more this century puts them near the top of the recency category, but a non-existant history and some pretty extensive heartbreak — headlined by Malcolm Butler's interception to seal the Patriots' win over them two years ago — means the Seahawks are firmly in the middle of these rankings.Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
Jets (1 win, 1 appearance)
Score: 75.5
Super Bowl III. Joe Namath's infamous guaranteed win. It was an iconic moment in NFL lore, but it's nearly 50 years in the past. The Jets haven't been back to the Super Bowl since and have lost four times in the AFC Championship Game, upping the heartbreak factor.
Saints (1 win, 1 appearance)
Score: 74.5
The Saints had an undeniably miserable existence for their first 40 seasons. Then they finally made an NFC Championship Game. Two years later, they won that and made their first Super Bowl, where they dispatched the Colts. Of all the one-time winners, New Orleans' championship is the second-most recent, greatly helping their ranking here.
Panthers (0 wins, 2 appearances)
Score: 72
Are Panthers fans really less miserable than the two teams coming up next on this list, despite never having won the Super Bowl? Well, they've made two and have two other NFC Championship Games in just 23 years of playing. But the first big-game loss was a heartbreaker — falling to the Patriots on a last-second field goal — and the second was a big bummer. Cam Newton and crew were 5.5-point favorites over the Broncos a year ago. Still, their fans have endured less torture than ...Richard Mackson USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers (1 win, 1 appearance)
Score: 67.5
The 2002 Raiders-Buccaneers Super Bowl was a forgettable game at the end of a postseason low on drama. It featured 69 points yet somehow saw a defensive player who didn't record one of the three interception return touchdowns in the game win MVP. At any rate, it's Tampa Bay's lone Super Bowl win and appearance. They've made the playoffs just twice since, and the pre-Super Bowl win history isn't anything to love either.Getty Images Focus On Sport
Chiefs (1 win, 2 appearances)
Score: 67
Super Bowls I and IV were a very long time ago, but Kansas City was in both of them and won one of them, and that last part is still more than any of the teams below the Chiefs can say. But they've made just one AFC Championship Game since its inception in 1970, and that was 22 years ago.Getty Images Focus on Sport
Falcons (0 wins, 2 appearances*)
Score: 58
A win on Feb. 5 would change things dramatically for the Falcons, but even for now they fare well relative to other teams in their no-title class, thanks to the wave of hope for this year. If they lose, they probably slide down this list. If they win, they probably jump in front of the Bears.
*Includes Super Bowl LI, yet to be playedJason Getz USA TODAY Sports
Texans (0 wins, 0 appearances)
Score: 55.5
What to do with a team that has only been around since 2002? On the one hand, the Texans have no Super Bowl or AFC Championship Game appearances. On the other, they have four AFC South titles in the past six seasons, and it's tough to argue the fan base is "suffering" just yet compared to the teams below this, even if they are deep in the throes of the Brock Osweiler era.Winslow Townson USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars (0 wins, 0 appearances)
Score: 54.5
Ditto for the Jaguars, only in existence since 1995. The longer history and the two trips to the AFC Championship Game in four seasons (both losses) make the Jacksonville fan base slightly more teased and tortured than Houston's.Getty Images Rick Stewart
Bills (0 wins, 4 appearances)
Score: 52
This ranking is what it is because of the "it's better to have loved and lost" policy. Since we are giving points for apperances, the Bills scored well there relative to the remaining teams on the list. Four straight trips to the Super Bowl in the '90s is also worthy of a decent score in the history department. Where they get slammed is in the heartbreak department — this was our 1-point team in that category. As painful as that time was for Bills fans, though, making four straight Super Bowls is also an historic achievement no other franchise can boast. They haven't been back to the AFC title game to get their hopes up since.Getty Images Rick Stewart
Eagles (0 wins, 2 appearances)
Score: 51
The Eagles ran smack into the Raiders and Patriots dynasties in their two Super Bowl bids and also have four NFC Championship Game losses this century — two at home — to add to their woes. Those five trips to that point, though, are still the best in the NFC over that stretch.
Vikings (0 wins, 4 appearances)
Score: 50
Right on the Bills' heels, it's the other team that has been to four Super Bowls and won none of them, just not all in a row. The Vikings' flirtations with greatness were spread out over eight seasons. The only thing making it worse than Buffalo's run is their most recent trip is 17 years further in the past. Minnesota's five losses in NFC Championship Games since then — most notably the 1998 team that was 15-1 before losing at home to Atlanta — add to the recent heartbreak factor.Getty Images Focus On Sport
Cardinals (0 wins, 1 appearance)
Score: 47.5
The Cardinals won two championships in the pre-Super Bowl days of the early 20th Century, but it has been very bleak ever since. Just five playoff appearances since 1982 and a lone Super Bowl, when a resurrected Kurt Warner nearly led them to victory over the Steelers. They also made it to the NFC Championship Game just last season.
Bengals (0 wins, 2 appearances)
Score: 46
A long, rough history in Cincinnati is highlighted by two competitive Super Bowl losses to the 49ers juggernaut of the 80s. Hardly a blip before or since as their inability to win a playoff game has become something of a running joke.Getty Images Sylvia Allen
Titans (0 wins, 1 appearance)
Score: 42.5
The Titans were that close to at least forcing overtime in 1999, the franchise's only Super Bowl berth across its eras in Houston and Tennessee. Just three other trips to the AFC Championship Game in their history make these fans some of sports' longest suffering.Dilip Vishwanat Sporting News via Getty Images
Chargers (0 wins, 1 appearance)
Score: 39.5
Of the handful of teams with just one Super Bowl appearance, none laid a bigger egg than the Chargers. They were trounced by the 49ers in their lone Super Bowl, 49-26, and their AFC Championship Game history is minimal and bleak. Currently mired at the bottom of a very competitive AFC West, they're now bringing the misery to L.A.Getty Images Streeter Lecka
Browns (0 wins, 0 appearances)
Score: 26.5
The Browns won eight league championships between 1946 and 1964. Unfortunately, the first Super Bowl came along in 1966. And it's been a rough 51 years. The Browns have six division titles in the Super Bowl era but none since 1989. They have 14 playoff appearances in that time, but none since 2002. Their three trips to the AFC title game in the '80's all ended with losses to the Broncos. All that futility, and it's still not as bad as ...
Lions (0 wins, 0 appearances)
Score: 25.5
The Lions are just the slightly more tortured version of the Browns. Four pre-Super Bowl titles instead of eight. Three Super Bowl-era division titles instead of six. Just 12 playoff appearances in that time and only one NFC title game appearance, a shellacking at the hands of the 1991 Redskins. Detroit has the brighter present — it made the playoffs this season — but the overall body of misery is a notch heavier.Aaron Doster USA TODAY Sports