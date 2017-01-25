Super Bowl Misery Index: How bad does your team have it?

Who has it worst?

Super Bowl LI will feature perhaps the greatest NFL dynasty ever against a team hoping to win the silver football for the first time in its history. There's quite a disparity between the Patriots and the Falcons. But it's far from the biggest disparity.

We took a stab at calculating each team's misery (or lack thereof) as it pertains to the Super Bowl. We factored in five categories — wins, appearances, history (pre-2000), recency (post-2000), and heartbreak (a combination of close calls gone awry and extended droughts of mediocrity) — and assigned every team a score from 32 (the least miserable) to 1 (the most miserable) in each. And since Super Bowl wins are really the end goal, we gave 5 bonus points for each one a franchise has. Perfect science? Maybe not, but our results are below. Take a look at our ranking, from least miserable to most, and tell us what you think.

Elsa

Getty Images