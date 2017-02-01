Super Bowl LI betting preview with odds, pick and trends in the ‘Patriots Era’

The Super Bowl is the biggest NFL game of the year — both on the field and at the sportsbooks.

As the big game nears (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports GO), you're probably eagerly anticipating your Super Bowl wagers. We'll have everything you need to know about prop bets later in the week; for now, we're focusing on the spread and over/under when the Patriots and Falcons square off in Houston.

So here are your Super Bowl LI betting odds, pick against the spread and the biggest Super Bowl gambling trends in the truly modern era — as defined by the 15 championship games since the Patriots won their first title at the end of the 2001 season.

(All lines courtesy OddsShark.com)