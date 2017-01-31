5 things the Atlanta Falcons do that drive opponents crazy

How the Falcons frustrate opponents

The Atlanta Falcons weren’t the most dominant team during the regular season. They finished 11-5, two games better than the Buccaneers, and were in danger of losing the NFC South late in the year.

What they were, however, was smart. The Falcons, led by head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, are one of the most well prepared teams in the NFL. They consistently draw up terrific game plans to take advantage of their strengths, as well as their opponents’ weaknesses.

As a result, there are several things the Falcons do that frustrate other teams to no end. These five techniques and strategies drive opponents up a wall, both offensively and defensively.

Dale Zanine

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports