Ranking the Super Bowl host cities, from worst to first

NFL owners beg for Super Bowls. They'll spend billions (or get the government to get the public to spend billions) to build a new stadium so that they have a reason to host the Super Bowl. Jags owner Shad Khan, who wasn't with the team during its only hosting gig but presumably has ears and heard about everyone bashing the Florida city, is the opposite. He actively doesn't want a Super Bowl, refreshingly saying about another game coming to town:

"Here in Jacksonville? Absolutely not. What it takes to get a Super Bowl, I think, is setting Jacksonville up for failure. I think with time and money, energy is much better served on something else. For example, what they’re going through in Miami. A big renovation with the Dolphins would be a great venue for a Super Bowl. I’d love to see Florida get Super Bowls, but I think Tampa and Miami are much better suited for that. The requirements now for hotel rooms and some of the other infrastructure amenities -- we don’t have here, so let’s not kid ourselves."

Reinhold Matay

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports