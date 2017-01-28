One pretty great photo from each of the 50 Super Bowls
From halftime shows to game-winning plays to rallying together as a country, our favorite picture from each of the first 50 Super Bowls.
Super Bowl I (Los Angeles): Packers 35, Chiefs 10
Long before Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars there was ... the University of Arizona marching band.
Super Bowl II (Miami): Packers 33, Raiders 14
They named the trophy after the guy, and this was his last game as coach of the Packers.
Super Bowl III (Miami): Jets 16, Colts 7
Oh for the days when you could play with palm trees and whatever that big orange thing is in the background instead of being surrounded by 80,000 folks who were gifted tickets or paid thousands of dollars for them.
Super Bowl IV (New Orleans): Chiefs 23, Vikings 7
Mud is not a frequent visitor to Super Bowls. When it shows up, we celebrate it.
Super Bowl V (Miami): Colts 16, Cowboys 13
Ah, the first last-second Super Bowl victory, booted through in the days when a kicker (Jim O’Brien) could wear No. 85.
Super Bowl VI: (New Orleans): Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3
Had to slip in a Goodyear Blimp sighting behind halftime performer Al Hirt, otherwise known as the Round Mound of Sound.
Super Bowl VII: (Los Angeles): Dolphins 14, Redskins 7
Remember that time when a kicker (Garo Yepremian) threw a pass in a Super Bowl?
Super Bowl VII (Houston): Dolphins 24, Vikings 7
Black and white sets the mood for the lonely feelings this forefather of Ragnar will experience as the Vikings go 0-4 in 1970s Super Bowls.
Super Bowl IX (New Orleans): Steelers 16, Vikings 6
This was the day the Steelers' defense started owning Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl X (Miami): Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
A fan runs on the field and heckles the Dallas Cowboys during Pittsburgh's win in the 10th Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XI (Pasadena): Raiders 32, Vikings 14
That’s Super Bowl MVP Fred Biletnikoff and the stickum that helped him catch four passes for 49 yards.
Super Bowl XII (New Orleans): Cowboys 27, Broncos 10
Orange Crush was a popular 1970s soft drink – and also the nickname of Denver’s bone-rattling defense that fell flat in New Orleans. Props to this guy for being a head-painter long before face-painting caught on.
Super Bowl XIII (Miami): Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
That’s NFL legend George Halas, never leaving the back of this car to make the opening coin toss.
Super Bowl XIV (Pasadena): Steelers 31, Rams 19
This lady loves her Rams. It’s adorable because whatever is going on here would absolutely not happen on a Super Bowl field today.
Super Bowl XV (New Orleans): Raiders 27, Eagles 10
The yellow bow is to remember the American hostages in Iran. Five days later, they were released after 444 days in captivity.
Super Bowl XVI (Pontiac): 49ers 26, Bengals 21
This is what happens when you move the Super Bowl to a cold-weather city for the first time. Fortunately, for players and fans, the game was played inside the Pontiac Silverdome — state of the art at the time but now demolished.
Super Bowl XVII (Pasadena): Redskins 27, Dolphins 17
The Fun Bunch group high-five was the Dab of its day.
Super Bowl XVIII (Tampa): Raiders 38, Redskins 9
This is frightening on so many levels.
Super Bowl XIX (Palo Alto): 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
Sure, Dan Marino was losing, but the rookie QB and future Hall of Famer just knew he’d be back to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XX (New Orleans): Bears 46, Patriots 10
Now here’s something the Super Bowl hadn’t seen before: A 350-pound man scoring a touchdown.
Super Bowl XXI (Pasadena): Giants 39, Broncos 20
You might remember that all the Gatorade dumping started with this Giants team. Hey, they had to make Bill Parcells smile somehow.
Super Bowl XXII (San Diego): Redskins 42, Broncos 10
You know you’ve arrived when they drive you on to the Super Bowl field in a car with a hood in the shape of your exaggerated facial features. Bob Hope was just that fantastic.
Super Bowl XXIII (Miami): 49ers 20, Bengals 16
Who needs pregame pyrotechnics when you have giant inflatable helmets bursting with balloons?
Super Bowl XXIV (New Orleans): 49ers 55, Broncos 10
An iconic Joe Montana TD celebration pose in his last Super Bowl triumph.
Super Bowl XXV (Tampa): Giants 20, Bills 19
Scott Norwood, the face of wide right.
Super Bowl XXVI (Minneapolis): Redskins 37, Bills 24
Somehow, Bills quarterback Jim Kelly played after this. You can guess who won the game, though.
Super Bowl XXVII (Pasadena): Cowboys 52, Bills 17
The Cowboys won by 35 points and all we can still remember is Leon Lett getting the ball knocked out of his hands by Steve Tasker at the goal line.
Super Bowl XXVIII (Atlanta): Cowboys 30, Bills 13
One last happy moment before Jimmy and Jerry became quite contrary.
Super Bowl XXIX (Miami): 49ers 49, Chargers 26
Little did Tony Bennett know that two decades years later he'd be spending his Christmas belting out "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Lady Gaga on an endless stream of Barnes & Noble Christmas commercials.
Super Bowl XXX (Tempe): Cowboys 27, Steelers 17
For one beautiful moment, Barry Switzer seemed like a fine replacement for Jimmy Johnson.
Super Bowl XXXI (New Orleans): Packers 35, Patriots 21
Desmond Howard proved even a return man could rule the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XXXII (San Diego): Broncos 31, Packers 24
MVP Terrell Davis shows off the Mile-High Salute not too long after fighting off a migraine that nearly blinded him in the first half.
Super Bowl XXXIII (Miami): Broncos 34, Falcons 19
The last picture we have of John Elway in a football uniform.
Super Bowl XXXIV (Atlanta): Rams 23, Titans 16
Tennessee’s Kevin Dyson was this close to scoring a game-tying touchdown as time ran out.
Super Bowl XXXV (Tampa): Ravens 34, Giants 7
The Ravens might have had the best defense in Super Bowl history, and the Giant at the bottom of this pile felt the full Tony Siragusa-enhanced weight of it.
Super Bowl XXXVI (New Orleans): Patriots 20, Rams 17
Some smart-aleck Rams fans rolled into New Orleans thinking their team would stake its claim to a dynasty with a second Super Bowl win in three years. Instead, the guy on the front of the bus got his own dynasty started, and he and it have lasted longer than the Rams themselves did in St. Louis.
Super Bowl XXXVII (San Diego): Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21
You think some Bucs and Raiders fan somewhere still has these things in their backyard?
Super Bowl XXXVIII (Houston): Patriots 32, Panthers 29
Wardrobe malfunction in 3 … 2 … 1.
Super Bowl XXXIX (Jacksonville): Patriots 24, Eagles 21
One thing even a Clinton and a Bush can agree on is jets flying over a Super Bowl stadium is pretty cool.
Super Bowl XL (Detroit): Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
Now that’s a stage worthy of the Rolling Stones.
Super Bowl XLI (Miami): Colts 29, Bears 17
The first and only downpour in Super Bowl history didn’t loosen the Colts’ grip on the Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl XLII (Glendale): Giants 17, Patriots 14
David Tyree catching this pass with his helmet was only slightly less likely than the Giants upsetting the previously unbeaten Patriots.
Super Bowl XLIII (Tampa): Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
Santonio Holmes was all hands and toes on this game-winning catch.
Super Bowl XLIV (Miami Gardens): Saints 31, Colts 17
Drew Brees loves his wife, and he loves winning the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XLV (North Texas): Packers 31, Steelers 25
Packers fans were right at home when a snow and ice storm hit Dallas just in time for the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XLVI (Indianapolis): Giants 21, Patriots 17
There’s something a little ridiculous about an MVP podium in the shape of a giant silver football with a TV screen on the side of it.
Super Bowl XLVII (New Orleans): Ravens 34, 49ers 31
Thirty-four minutes of standing around in the dark waiting for a blackout to end crushed the 49ers’ momentum.
Super Bowl XLVIII (East Rutherford): Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
The 12th Man had to bundle up for the first-ever cold-weather Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XLIX (Glendale): Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Somewhere under that pile of Patriots is defensive back Malcolm Butler, who just made the Seahawks look very, very stupid for not handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch.
Super Bowl 50 (Santa Clara): Broncos 24, Panthers 10
Peyton Manning gave himself the chance to go out on top — even though Denver's defense did most (OK, all) of the work.