Super Bowl LI: The 10 most important things to know about Falcons vs. Patriots

The Julio Jones vs. Malcolm Butler matchup will be the most interesting and pivotal in Super Bowl LI. (Remember, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan don't actually face one another.) Yes, Ryan has actually put up better statistics while throwing to other receivers (though his numbers to the All-Pro Jones are still gaudy) but you could argue that's because Jones is attracting so much attention that it frees up other pass catchers for Ryan. In most situations you'd say "as Julio goes, so do the Falcons." He had 300 yards receiving (!) in Atlanta's biggest offensive outburst of the season. But in his next three highest-yardage games, Atlanta went 0-3. (They won the two games he didn't play, but those were against Los Angeles and San Francisco.) It'll likely be on Butler to hold him in check and keep Jones from opening up the field for deep plays to Atlanta's other receivers. Of course, given the Belichickicity (it's a word) of the Pats defense, New England could put Butler on the other side of the field all game. It's all on the table with the Pats.

Jason Getz

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports