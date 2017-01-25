10 Super Bowl commercials we’d desperately like to see

Star Wars: The Last Jedi commercial featuring Joe Biden

A Star Wars commercial revealing Joe Biden as Joe-bi Won KaBrodie, a former Jedi who “got out the game since the [expletive] went down on Hoth” and “does a little this and that” in the Dagobah system to get by and keep the lights on.

Tagline: “Me and the Fett-man were clearing $100K in womp rat pelts a week."