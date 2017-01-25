10 Super Bowl commercials we’d desperately like to see
Tom Brady Uggs ad
Preferably set to Sarah McLachlan.
Tagline: “In the Uggs of the angel, feel so greaaaat."Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Budweiser Frogs Redux
Bringing back the Budweiser frogs solely to sell the millennial crowd on nostalgia.
Tagline: "You remember this."
Star Wars: The Last Jedi commercial featuring Joe Biden
A Star Wars commercial revealing Joe Biden as Joe-bi Won KaBrodie, a former Jedi who “got out the game since the [expletive] went down on Hoth” and “does a little this and that” in the Dagobah system to get by and keep the lights on.
Tagline: “Me and the Fett-man were clearing $100K in womp rat pelts a week."
The NFL Andersons
“The Andersons got tickets to the game??” NBA ad gets the NFL rendition it deserves. Climaxes with an emotional moment where the father breaks down and admits, through sobs, “Your dad isn’t a genius. He’s just a man. A frail, flawed man."
Tagline: “The games are never sold out or pleasant."
Migos Crate & Barrel commercial
A chance for Crate & Barrel to target a younger clientele and establish itself as the go-to home and kitchen store for young customers who want to make their apartments bad and bougie on a budget.
Tagline: “Still be playing with non-stick pots and pans."
Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video No. 3
An updated tourism plug for the city of Cleveland that builds upon the earlier videos and brings Cleveland -- hidden jewel of the Midwest -- into the national spotlight during this time of relative prosperity
Tagline: “Once again our economy’s based on LeBron James” / “So boring it fixed J.R. Smith’s life."
'Hoverboardz 4 Kidz' commercial
A spin-off of Carz 4 Kidz that takes used hoverboards donated by credit card scammers and makes the profit benefit local youths.
Tagline: “You’re 29 years old, it’s time to wake up."Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sexy Carl’s Jr. Burger ad starring Vince Wilfork
Switching things up and giving the Carl’s Jr. model-led burger ad campaigns the curves and smile they need.
Tagline: “The Carl’s Jr. three-cheese tackle burger: because life is short."Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
A Doritos ad for our times
An ad pumping up Doritos’ new brand of "alternative snacks” that can be food or not even food at all.
Tagline: “Always delicious, most of the time."USA TODAY NETWORK Anna Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Crying Jordan tear drops ad
A new product that guarantees to soothe and relieve irritated eyes while also leaving them red and bloated.
Tagline: “Life comes at you fast, see it clearly."
Dan is on Twitter. He cannot use tear drops without picturing himself as this meme.