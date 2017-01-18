Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is blinded by his pride
The Dallas Cowboys refuse to name breakout rookie star Dak Prescott, who made the Pro Bowl this season, as the starting quarterback moving forward, and team owner Jerry Jones made some bold claims about Tony Romo's ability that could indicate the 36-year-old may return as the starter in Dallas next season.
On Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed the quarterback dilemma in Dallas and whether Jerry Jones is helping or hurting his team.
Jerry Jones: Tony Romo is capable of playing on Aaron Rodgers’ level
During a radio interview Monday, Jones claimed that Romo is capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
“I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl. I know that if he’s healthy enough, standing, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that.
With a star on his helmet?
"Well I don't know where to go from there because I haven't gone there, completely, from my perspective, and my decision. Certainly, I feel very strongly [that] what you saw that veteran quarterback do, in [Aaron] Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing. Those are his kinds of plays. We've got a lot to think about here."
Skip: Jerry Jones saw a silver lining in the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers
"I know [Jerry Jones], and I know what he was saying in those remarks that you just heard. He was saying ‘I told you so. I told you that Tony Romo could have taken us further than that rookie quarterback did just take us.’ And he was basically saying ‘I told you I was right when I gave all that money to Tony Romo back in 2013. I’m going to show you how right I am.’
"To me, I believe that deep down, deep down in Jerry's too-stubborn pride, that he was not unhappy that his Cowboys lost to Aaron Rodgers. Not unhappy because it re-opened the door -- even if it just cracked open the door -- for him to reinstall the quarterback that he loves like a son."
Skip: Jones made it clear he has absolute power over the Cowboys
"You look at what he said: “I strongly believe Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl.” Well, seriously, do you think he wants that to be for, let’s say, the Denver Broncos or the Arizona Cardinals? No. He wants it to be for the Dallas Cowboys. And then he said once again, and he’s said this before: ‘What you saw Rodgers do Sunday, Romo is fully capable of doing.’
"Now you would scoff at that, but Jerry would not because Tony Romo has sensational ability. He can fling it, not quite like Aaron can fling it, but he has that sort-of nuclear capability. He’s got some playmaker in him.
"Jerry concluded: 'Don't believe anything you hear or read, because only one can make that decision.' Only one! He just said it publicly. 'The buck stops with me. I'm Jerry Jones, I'm the owner, I'm the general manager.' I think he basically said 'I'm the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.' "
Skip: Dak Prescott’s contract makes it easier for Jones to swallow benching him
“He knows Dak can play, obviously, he witnessed that. He can slide Dak onto the back burner at a very reasonable price because he makes a rookie fourth-round contract. So he can still fit Tony under the cap, no problem.
"And then, obviously, we know Tony has injury history upon injury history, so he's got the best of both worlds as far as Jerry sees it. Because he can see how far Tony lasts, and maybe he lasts as long as he did in 2014, all the way to the playoffs. And you then Jerry can say 'I told you so, we got to a Super Bowl with Tony Romo.'
Shannon: Romo’s presence on the team will hurt Dak Prescott moving forward
“I still believe Jerry will ultimately trade Tony Romo, but he’s going to have to come to grips with reality. And if Stephen Jones can’t convince him, Jason Garrett can’t convince him, whomever sits at the table with him that he bounces ideas off. Only Jerry can convince Jerry that this needs to happen.
"Because what needs to happen is that Dak does not need to constantly look over his shoulder. As long as Tony Romo is there, there's always going to be that inclination at the first slip-up that Dak has, 'put Tony in the game.' "
Skip: Cowboys fans should be offended by the prospect of Romo starting
“I’m going to say it again, Tony Romo will not win as many games as Dak Prescott just won, and I’m offended by the prospect that Tony Romo can be the starter over a kid who did nothing but prove that he wasn’t just a good quarterback … he played at an elite level as a rookie quarterback. I don’t think any rookie quarterback has ever played better than Dak Prescott, including the playoff game.
"And this is what I get, as a fan? And I'm stuck, because obviously I can't fire Jerry Jones, he owns the football team."
Shannon: Jones is kidding himself that Romo is on Rodgers’ level
"I don’t understand [why] Jerry keeps saying ‘Tony Romo can make those plays that we say Aaron Rodgers make.’
"In Tony Romo’s best dream … he can’t play like Aaron Rodgers did on Sunday. Think about this: Tony Romo has played six playoff games. He’s never had a 300-yard passing game. Dak had one Sunday. As a matter of fact, half of the games in which he played, so three of the six, he’s been less than 200.
"So how can Jerry come to the conclusion, after what he's seen in six games in the playoffs - we're not talking about regular-season, because we've seen guys have great regular seasons [who] can't answer the bell come playoff time."
Shannon: Jerry Jones would rather risk failure with Romo than to win with Prescott
"The Tony Romo that [Jones] is taking about is three collarbone surgeries ago, and two back surgeries ago. Out of a possible 32 games that he could have started in 2015 and 2016, Tony Romo started four.
"So now you’ve got a soon-to-be 37-year-old broken down quarterback that the owner hopes, in order to get the validation that he so rightfully seeks …
"My grandfather once told me: ‘Boy, you would rather do things your way and be wrong than do it the way I showed you and be right.’
"Jerry would rather be wrong, saying 'I'm going down with Tony Romo, that's my guy. I believed in him, that's why I gave him a $108 million contract.' "
Shannon: Jones is risking the future of the franchise by not standing behind Prescott
"The question is, do you want Tony Romo for 1-2 years, or do you want Dak for 10-15 years? Because let me tell you what’s going to happen now.
"Thinking like Dak Prescott ... what else can I do? I go 13-3. I make the Pro Bowl. I take Aaron Rodgers to two all-time great throws and two clutch kicks to beat me. And here’s a guy that hasn’t started [4 of the last 32] games, and you’re saying, ‘What he used to be is better than what I am now and moving forward?’
"So guess what happens when [Dak's] contract comes up? 'What makes me think you're going to believe in me?' "
Skip: Jerry Jones is blinded by his pride
"You are speaking and seeing with your head. [Jones] is speaking and seeing only with his pride, and it's blinding his view of Tony Romo.
"Remember, Jerry does have the benefit of [having] three Super Bowl rings. It’s not like he’s never won one, so he can always fall back on, ‘Well I won three of these things.’ And he discovered Tony Romo, Jerry takes a lot of credit as the GM for discovering the undrafted free agent from Eastern Illinois. ‘We took a shot, a flyer, on Tony Romo, and look what he turned into.’ Wouldn’t it be something if he could say ‘I won my fourth Super Bowl with somebody we plucked out of nowhere’?"Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports