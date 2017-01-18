Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is blinded by his pride

Jerry Jones: Tony Romo is capable of playing on Aaron Rodgers’ level

During a radio interview Monday, Jones claimed that Romo is capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl. I know that if he’s healthy enough, standing, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that.

With a star on his helmet?

"Well I don’t know where to go from there because I haven’t gone there, completely, from my perspective, and my decision. Certainly, I feel very strongly [that] what you saw that veteran quarterback do, in [Aaron] Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing. Those are his kinds of plays. We’ve got a lot to think about here."

Joe Nicholson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports