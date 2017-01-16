Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe explain why Antonio Brown deserves ‘severe’ punishment
Antonio Brown gave the Patriots some extra motivation a week before the AFC Championship game by broadcasting Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin's profane motivational speech to his team over Facebook live. Tomlin blasted the Patriots, unaware that his star receiver was around the corner livestreaming to more than 40,000 people.
On Monday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed the ramifications of Brown's broadcast, and debated what an appropriate punishment might be.
Skip: Regardless of the Steelers' response, Brown will be punished by the Patriots next week
“I know Antonio, I like him a lot. He really is a good young man… but he’s a young man, and this was a really bad idea. And I don’t know if he knew exactly what he was doing at the time.
He might get punished enough without his coach punishing him, because he might get punished by the Patriots next Sunday. I will promise you [that] Bill Belichick, maybe as we speak, is showing the entire Facebook live to his team.”
Skip: Brown might not have been aware he was broadcasting Tomlin’s voice
“I’m not sure Antonio gets what happened on his Facebook live because he’s not participating in the postgame [speech], which is around the corner from him. He’s in a wing in the locker room, which is kind of disrespectful to the coach in and of itself.
I don’t think that he got that the sound would carry far enough to go live to his audience on Facebook.”Denny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Mike Tomlin needs to make an example of Brown
"If I were Mike Tomlin, I would call my team together today and call out Antonio in front of the team, because the great irony was that while Antonio was engaging in a self-promotional ‘me’ thing, Tomlin was talking about how we need to pull together and unite against those ‘bleepity-bleeping’ Patriots. And let’s ‘keep it in house.’ And you can hear a couple team leaders chime in and say ‘keep cool on social media.’"Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Brown deserves the maximum possible punishment
“I don’t know the max punishment or penalty that a team can impose on a player, maybe it’s $50,000, but I would fine him for conduct detrimental to the team. Not for the bulletin board material, because I could care less about that - because they’re going to have to play the game on Sunday regardless whether you say a little or you say a lot.
It’s the uncomfortable position you just put your head coach in at the annual coaches’ meeting.”Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Brown was being unbelievably selfish in the locker room
"Do I think that Mike Tomlin is the only coach who feels this way about the Patriots? Absolutely not. But to think it is one thing, to hear it is something entirely different.
… I want the punishment to be severe, I want it to be swift and I want it to be harsh, because I want to deter other from doing such acts.
It’s all about brands. It’s all about likes and mentions. Because he wanted to see ‘how many likes can i get?’ And that’s the problem.
At the end of the day, these guys want to win. But if I can win and build my brand…. Why would you do that?"
Skip: Brown betrayed the sanctity of the locker room
“Does any head coach have a deeper connection to his inner core of players than Mike Tomlin? You’re exposing that is precious, to me, it’s a deep connection, a bond, that that team has. And you put it out on Front Street, really?”
Shannon: Tomlin is one of the most respected head coaches in the league
“I have not heard a player, and i know a lot of players, ever say one bad thing about Mike Tomlin. They say he tells you how it is.
You might not like it, but he’s going to tell you the 100 percent truth, and then you deal [with] it right there.”Jeff Curry Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports