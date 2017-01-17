Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe explain why Cowboys refuse to move on from Tony Romo

Despite the fact that Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season record as a rookie, the team isn't prepared to name him as the starting quarterback heading into next season.

When asked by the media following the loss to the Packers, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wouldn't confirm Prescott as the leading man in Dallas over veteran Tony Romo, and instead dodged the question by saying he wouldn't "get into those discussions."

"On Tuesday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated the Cowboys' quarterback dilemma and what Jerry Jones' true intentions might be.