Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe explain why Cowboys refuse to move on from Tony Romo
Despite the fact that Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season record as a rookie, the team isn't prepared to name him as the starting quarterback heading into next season.
When asked by the media following the loss to the Packers, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wouldn't confirm Prescott as the leading man in Dallas over veteran Tony Romo, and instead dodged the question by saying he wouldn't "get into those discussions."
"On Tuesday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated the Cowboys' quarterback dilemma and what Jerry Jones' true intentions might be.
Skip: Despite Dak's brilliance, Jerry Jones is stuck on Tony Romo
“Jerry Jones just said on Dallas radio that he fully expects Tony Romo to play one day in a Super Bowl -- and I’m assuming he would like that to be for his Dallas Cowboys - and that he fully believes Tony Romo is capable of doing what Aaron Rodgers did to the Cowboys at Jerry World on Sunday.
"When I look back at the game, at 21-3, I fully expected Jerry Jones somehow to signal down to Jason Garrett and get Tony Romo in the game. ... How did Dak immediately respond to 21-3 down? Just the way he had all year long. He came right out with three straight completions ... From that point on, Dak Prescott led that team back all the way to 28-all, which he scored the 2-point conversion on a QB draw, and I thought he played well enough to win a game that finally Mason Crosby won from 51 yards.”
Skip: Prescott deserves a reward for what he accomplished in 2016
“So let’s get this straight, Dak Prescott, with basically Tony Romo looking over his shoulder pads for about half the year, won 11 straight games, and in the games he started and finished he went 13-2, and he led the Dallas Cowboys against all odds to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
"And for all that, you don’t get rewarded with a nod from your head coach the next day, as in, ‘You’re our starting quarterback going into next year?’ Nope! He didn’t get it because the owner doesn’t believe he should be the starting quarterback.”
Shannon: Jerry Jones is preparing to trade Romo
"In his press conference, Jason Garrett said, ‘We will make this decision as an organization.’ No you won’t. Jerry Jones will tell you what he’s going to do with Tony Romo, and then you’ll come out to the media.
"In his press conference, Jason Garrett said, 'We will make this decision as an organization.' No you won't. Jerry Jones will tell you what he's going to do with Tony Romo, and then you'll come out to the media.

"Well, Jerry will probably beat you to it. Tell everyone he's trading Tony Romo, because I still believe he's trading Tony Romo. Any general manager that's dumb enough to think that Jerry's going to hold on to Tony Romo just so he can get a third or second-round draft pick out of the deal. ... If I'm Jerry, I'm just hoping I can get something, that way I don't have to cut him and have $19 million in dead money on my cap."
Skip: Romo can't outperform Prescott, but that doesn't matter
"You can say that Jerry’s just playing games here, trying to enhance Tony’s trade value by trying to make the NFL world think, 'Well maybe Tony will be the starter in Dallas.’ I’m not buying it.
"I think the owner is stuck on Tony Romo. He loves him. He loves his ability, his capability. He’s box office, he’s a much spectacular player -- high-risk, high-reward -- than Dak Prescott is.
"And all Dak Prescott does is win games. And again, I thought he played well enough to win this one. They didn’t close the deal, and that opened, or re-opened the door, for Tony Romo and Jerry Jones to emerge next year.
"There's no way that Tony Romo can win as many games next year as Dak Prescott did this year."
Shannon: Don't underestimate Jones' judgment
“At the end of the day the Cowboys will make a business decision. Now, we can laugh and talk about Jerry, and we give him a hard time, but Jerry’s smart. Real smart. I’m talking about 'MIT when it comes to business' smart.
"And, so, he’s going to make the best decision. Because here’s the thing, as you mentioned, [Dak] was 13-2 in games in which he started and finished. If Dak Prescott hasn’t answered all the questions, you’re asking the wrong questions ... because I don’t know what really else he can do."Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Jerry Jones is not afraid to make the unpopular choice
“Jerry does not care about looking foolish. He does not care about what you think or I think, he cares about [the fact that] he owns the football team, and he has three rings already.
"... I think Tony Romo will be the starter in game one next year for the Dallas Cowboys. And they'll put Dak in mothballs, they'll just put him on the back burner. That's what I think's gonna happen."
Shannon: Dak Prescott is not going to budge despite lack of support
“I really feel bad for Jason Garrett because as a head coach, you would like to think you control some of the things. And I’m sure he does some things, but for the most part he conveys what Jerry wants to say.
"... I believe from everything that I've seen and all the years that I played and followed the game, [Prescott's] had the best rookie year as a rookie QB, and no one else had someone looking over their shoulder."