Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is more valuable to his team than Aaron Rodgers

Shannon: The Packers would be one of the worst teams in the NFL without Aaron Rodgers

"We’ve seen when Tom Brady goes out, we saw him miss an entire season. He started the first game, Matt Cassel comes in, and they finished 10-6. We saw at the beginning of [this] season, the first four games, they go 3-1.

"So much of what the Green Bay Packers do is off-script. The Patriots are successful because there’s not a whole lot of ad-libbing. You call the play, you run the play. Tom Brady throws the ball, he stays in that one area. Ten yards wide, nine yards deep, what’s called the pocket. That’s where he makes the majority of his plays.

"You and I both know this: Even if Tom Brady is not there this year, they’re still in the AFC Championship game. The Green Bay Packers would [have] a top-5 pick if Aaron Rodgers is not the quarterback. That’s the reason they’re 3-5-1 when Aaron doesn’t play."

Kevin Jairaj

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports