Skip Bayless responds to Le’Veon Bell’s diss track, ‘Shrimp Bayless’

Skip: Le'Veon isn't refuting my criticisms of him

"Now, to Le’Veon’s message to me in the track. Once again, Le’Veon has insulted me without refuting me. I’ll say it again, insulted me without refuting my on-air points. The insults do not bother me, they’re like sticks and stones. I shrug them off, I chuckle at them, whatever.

Deep background on how this all evolved. On my old show, it went clear back to last spring… I criticized Le’Veon for stooping during the offseason to take shots at the Cincinnati Benglas, their division rivals. Remember they had the war of a game, if you will, last year that got completely out of hand. And I said ‘Le’Veon, no need to take shots at them during the offseason. You’re better than that! Just go beat them next year twice.’ Which, by the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers did do this year, but still, Le’Veon dissed me in another track that dropped on Soundcloud last summer."

Charles LeClaire

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports