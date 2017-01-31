Skip Bayless responds to Le’Veon Bell’s diss track, ‘Shrimp Bayless’
Undisputed's Skip Bayless has been saying all season that Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell falls behind Ezekiel Elliott in his personal ranking of running backs, and on Monday Bell fired back with a diss track titled "Shrimp Bayless."
Bell raps under the name Juice, and he dropped a mixtape in March on Soundcloud.
On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless reacted to Bell's song.
Le'Veon Bell: I don't know why you hate me
A sampling of Shrimp Bayless:
"I guess your vision’s a blur,
guess the only way you’ll like me
if I play for the Spurs.
I think the Cowboys hurt his heart
I’m about to get him a nurse.
Keep on talking that mess,
This will only get worse."
Skip: Le’Veon is an impressive rapper
"In all seriousness, I really liked the track. Le’Veon can rap. Le’Veon can write lyrics. Those were cleverly written. I liked the beat, I liked his execution… and I especially loved the line, which made me laugh out loud the first time I heard it: “I guess the only way you’ll like me is if I played for the Spurs.”
The Spurs are my favorite NBA team, and it made me laugh because I don’t think the Spurs would have Le’Veon. I’m not sure he would fit in their culture, or vice versa. I don’t know if Le’Veon would have the Spurs."Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Le'Veon isn't refuting my criticisms of him
"Now, to Le’Veon’s message to me in the track. Once again, Le’Veon has insulted me without refuting me. I’ll say it again, insulted me without refuting my on-air points. The insults do not bother me, they’re like sticks and stones. I shrug them off, I chuckle at them, whatever.
Deep background on how this all evolved. On my old show, it went clear back to last spring… I criticized Le’Veon for stooping during the offseason to take shots at the Cincinnati Benglas, their division rivals. Remember they had the war of a game, if you will, last year that got completely out of hand. And I said ‘Le’Veon, no need to take shots at them during the offseason. You’re better than that! Just go beat them next year twice.’ Which, by the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers did do this year, but still, Le’Veon dissed me in another track that dropped on Soundcloud last summer."Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Ezekiel Elliott is still the best back in football
"If you’ll remember, when we opened the show on Undisputed back in September, right away I called out Le’Veon in that I said come sit with us, we’ve got an empty seat right here, and air all your grievances.
… Again, insulting without refuting, is my point. My point, which I’ve said on air to you since the start of this year, Le’Veon Bell is a really, really good running back. I can make a case he’s the second-best, unless you think David Johnson is. Second or third-best.
But my point from the start is: Ezekiel Elliott is the best running back in football. That’s all, I’m sorry. He’s simply better in so many ways than Le’Veon."Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Le'Veon is giving himself too much credit
"In this diss track Le’Veon said “I’ve got the Hall of Fame waiting.”
…. I don’t know about that. I’m not seeing that yet. I think Ezekiel showed you in his rookie year, leading this league in rushing, he’s at least starting down the Hall of Fame path.
Le’Veon has told us he’s ‘revolutionized the running back position,’ the way they run with the football, and he said it was similar to the way Steph [Curry] has revolutionized shooting the basketball from distance in the NBA. We both said ‘no, come on now, back off Le’Veon.’"Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Le'Veon was outplayed by Zeke head-to-head
"What do I see? I see an Ezekiel Elliott who hits the hole with body lean, power and speed that I have rarely seen in the same package. And that package is six-feet, 225 pounds at 4.47 in the 40 [yard dash], vs. Le’Veon’s 6-foot-1, 230. And Le’Veon timed at the combine, 4.6. He’s just not as fast as Ezekiel.
What happened when they went head-to-head in Pittsburgh? Remember the numbers? Zeke went for 114 yards on 21 carries, including the 32 yarder that busted the game open and won the game. In that same game, Le’Veon went 17 carries for 57 yards. Now he also caught nine balls, to your point, for 77 yards… but Zeke also caught two balls for 95 yards. So don’t tell me Zeke can’t catch it."Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports