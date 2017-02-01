Shannon Sharpe explains how Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are opposites
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reignited his own quarterback controversy, saying in an interview that he believes the Cowboys have the best QB situation in the league, and that he beleives both Dak Prescott and Tony Romo could lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.
On Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, live from Houston, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe analyzed what Jones really means with his latest statements, and how Jones differs from Robert Kraft - who has recently been the most successful owner in the league.
Jerry Jones: If I could solve the Cowboys QB dilemma, I should be president
“Whatever really comfortable solution for all parties here… if I can come up with it. If I have that answer, I should be President of the United States.
One thing, for sure, going into that playoff game, I really thought we had the best quarterback personnel - even with all the due respect to Rodgers. We had two quarterbacks who were capable, in my mind, of playing at a level that could get us to the Super Bowl.
I felt that we’ve had, from about the sixth game on last year, I felt that we’ve had a superior position at quarterback because if Dak got nicked up… we knew he had a hot hand, we knew the team was really motivated around him and he played to the strengths of our team, but we also knew that we had Romo, and boy was he executing well at practice. He could just about do anything he wanted to against our defense.”
Skip: Jerry Jones' ego has taken over
“Here we go again. Last week Jerry Jones said ‘I’ve got to cool it on the Romo talk,’ but Jerry Jones cannot help himself. Because Jerry Jones still wants to convince the world that because he signed Tony Romo to a huge long-term contract in 2013 that Tony Romo is still highly capable of winning a Super Bowl for Jerry Jones.
I do not believe for one second that shrewd, old Jerry Jones is trying to hype up Tony Romo’s trade value. That’s not what’s going on here. This is Jerry’s ego taking over and speaking out after Jerry’s brain said last week ‘I’ve got to cool it on the Romo talk.’ Jerry wants the world to know that he was right last year. [That] they should have gone back to Romo when Romo got healthy, what was it, maybe six games from the finish line?”Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Dak Prescott being stripped of the starting job would be a historic injustice
“When Dak Prescott, my guy, was in the process of winning 11 straight games. Jerry still wanted to go back to Tony Romo. And this is why my instincts are screaming at me that next year in Game 1 Jerry Jones will order Tony Romo back into the starting lineup for my Dallas Cowboys.
And this will outrage me. This will be one of the great injustices in sports history. And yet the reason I’m saying this is you heard [Jerry] just there.
[Dallas] went into the Green Bay playoff game - again, they’re the No. 1 seed because, mostly, of Dak Prescott. No. 1 seed at home playing against Aaron Rodgers, and he’s still saying ‘we had the better quarterback situation.’ What he’s [really] saying, if I can interpret between the lines, ‘we had Romo. We had Dak on a short leash with a quick hook that day,’ and he’s saying ‘we should have hooked him at 21-3 down early in that game. Because [Jerry] believes that Tony Romo can make more plays than Aaron Rodgers.”Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Jerry Jones considers not making the Super Bowl with Romo one of his greatest regrets
“As much as I argue with you about Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo is not better than Aaron Rodgers. Tony Romo has had his runs in this league, and he can light it up occasionally. He can also throw big picks that lose big games.
In the end, [Jerry] says ‘I have two regrets in my career as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.’ One is we didn’t cash in on enough Super Bowls through the ‘90s.’
One reason is, Jerry fell apart with Jimmy [Johnson] and fired Jimmy after winning two straight. And again, I was with Jerry on that one, but that’s the reason that didn’t keep going… but his second big regret his he still hasn’t gotten Tony Romo to a Super Bowl. Or vice versa. Tony still hasn’t put Jerry on the pedestal by showing the world that Jerry was right.”Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Jerry Jones is vastly overestimating his own quarterbacks
"Let’s just take Jerry at his word. Let’s just say Tony Romo is starting for the Dallas Cowboys and not Dak. I’m going to list these quarterbacks and you tell me which one Tony Romo is better than.
Ben Roethlisberger? (Nope.) Russell Wilson? (Nope.) Aaron Rodgers? (Nope.) Tom Brady? (Nope.) Matt Ryan? (Nope.)
So if you really think about ‘his situation,’ even going into it he probably had the sixth-best, whether it’s Dak or Tony, that was starting [in the playoffs].”Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: The Cowboys' biggest problem was their defense, not the QB
“You also notice what he said in there? ‘If you watch Tony in practice,’ how he was lighting up the Cowboys’ defense? That was your problem all year! Your quarterback was never the problem. You could run the ball, Dak was making all the throws that he needed to make. He showed you he could come back from 10 down against the Eagles. He showed you he could win in Pittsburgh in a very tough environment. On a short week in Minnesota. He’s shown you what he can do.
What I can’t understand with Jerry is that what has Tony Romo shown him that makes him believe that Tony can take the next two or three steps and get him to a Super Bowl and win it?”Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Jerry Jones is playing with fire
“Because we’ve seen him get to the playoffs. He’s never won more than one playoff game in a season. But somehow Jerry is convinced, he’s convinced himself that Tony can do this.
And at the end of the day, we could sit down and say ‘this is an organizational decision.’ This is all Jerry. Jerry’s going to come to [his] conclusion, sitting in front of his fireplace, saying ‘you know what? I need to move on - or I’m bringing my guy back.’ It’s as simple as that."Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Jerry Jones is the complete opposite of Robert Kraft
"Think about it… [Patriots owner] Mr. Kraft just sits back. Every once and a while he’ll say something. Normally you don’t… unless it’s something, he feels he’s been wronged [by the NFL], he’ll talk.
Normally, when you hear Mr. Kraft talk, he’s on the podium getting the AFC Championship trophy, or he’s getting the Super Bowl trophy.
Skip: Does he try to run the football team? Does he try to coach the football team? Does he try to draft for the football team? No, but Jerry does.
Shannon: Because you know why? He says ‘although coach Belichick and Tom Brady gets the credit, it’s still my team, and I’m still the owner, and I’m still stacking Lombardis. Jerry wants *all* the credit."James Lang James Lang-USA TODAY Sports