Shannon Sharpe explains how Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are opposites

Jerry Jones: If I could solve the Cowboys QB dilemma, I should be president

“Whatever really comfortable solution for all parties here… if I can come up with it. If I have that answer, I should be President of the United States.

One thing, for sure, going into that playoff game, I really thought we had the best quarterback personnel - even with all the due respect to Rodgers. We had two quarterbacks who were capable, in my mind, of playing at a level that could get us to the Super Bowl.

I felt that we’ve had, from about the sixth game on last year, I felt that we’ve had a superior position at quarterback because if Dak got nicked up… we knew he had a hot hand, we knew the team was really motivated around him and he played to the strengths of our team, but we also knew that we had Romo, and boy was he executing well at practice. He could just about do anything he wanted to against our defense.”