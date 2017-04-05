Shannon Sharpe: The team that makes the most sense for Colin Kaepernick is one nobody talks about

Kaepernick wouldn't be of any value to Houston

“For me, Tony Romo does not affect Colin Kaepernick. Tony Romo [was] probably going to go to one of two places.

"If someone was going to trade for him, it was going to be Houston. The owner in Dallas did not want him going to Houston. Tony Romo? That was his preferred destination.

"Why would Houston want Colin Kaepernick? What does he provide to that roster?”

Skip: “They have acknowledged they have some interest, but I think that might just be talk.”

Cris Carter: “That’s all that’s going to be, because they already have a project in [Tom] Savage, and last year they went through the yo-yo thing with [Brock] Osweiler.

"They brought Osweiler in, he’s the face of the franchise, give him the big money, give him the responsibility … then they end up having to bench him.”