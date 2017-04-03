Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate Adrian Peterson’s fit with the Patriots

'He doesn't need a ring, but it would help'

"It would look nice at the end of his career if he was a contributing piece to the puzzle for the New England Patriots this year.



If Adrian can swallow his enormous pride -- this is a huge if -- and take far less money to be just another important cog instead of the diva he has been treated like since peewee football back in Palestine, Texas. Think about it -- at every level, everybody wore kid gloves. In high school he was the number one running back recruit in America.

He goes to Oklahoma and Bob Stoops and they just kind of let him do what he wanted to do and was borderline out of control. He goes to Minnesota and has sideline passes that are unlimited....



But why wouldn't this be the ideal situation for an aging back with bad knees that are still very iffy to me? Every third game he might get called upon to carry 20 something times but the next game and the next game he might carry six times."