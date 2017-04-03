Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate Adrian Peterson’s fit with the Patriots

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed what impact a possible Peterson signing could have on both the running back and reigning Super Bowl champs on the latest episode of Undisputed.
'Is he going to be OK not getting the ball 20-25 times a game?'
"There might be a game he goes for a buck fifty and then the next week he goes for 36. Is he going to be OK with that? The Patriots - if we notice anything about them since Brady and coach Belichick have been there, they're the ultimate chameleon. They might throw it 50 times one week and then the next two weeks run it 50. Adrian Peterson, are you going to be OK with that?"
'If he goes there and wins a Super Bowl, does that change my perception of Adrian Peterson?'
"No. I've seen them win two of the last three without him. He's just another piece of the puzzle. I'm one of these guys, Skip, I don't want all great players to win a championship. If all great players win a championship, we're going to go out of business, Skip. What are we going to debate?"
'He doesn't need a ring, but it would help'
"It would look nice at the end of his career if he was a contributing piece to the puzzle for the New England Patriots this year.
If Adrian can swallow his enormous pride -- this is a huge if -- and take far less money to be just another important cog instead of the diva he has been treated like since peewee football back in Palestine, Texas. Think about it -- at every level, everybody wore kid gloves. In high school he was the number one running back recruit in America.
He goes to Oklahoma and Bob Stoops and they just kind of let him do what he wanted to do and was borderline out of control. He goes to Minnesota and has sideline passes that are unlimited....
But why wouldn't this be the ideal situation for an aging back with bad knees that are still very iffy to me? Every third game he might get called upon to carry 20 something times but the next game and the next game he might carry six times."
'Does Adrian Peterson see himself as an aging running back?'
"He went on the open market thinking he could get $10-12 million. That's not what aging athletes do. If I think I'm a premium guy, I should get premium pay. Adrian Peterson isn't looking at himself as a 32-year-old running back."