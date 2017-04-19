Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter break down the Patriots’ options with Malcolm Butler

Butler gives the Patriots flexibility they might not have with a replacement

"So I believe what Belichick is trying to do is gear up and play a lot of coverage where he can blitz his linebackers - because Hightower is better off blitzing, as we saw in the Super Bowl, than he is in pass coverage.

"That’s the kind of scheme that Belichick, I believe, is going to come up with where he can put more pressure on the quarterback through blitzing. Can play more man-to-man and combination coverage on the outside, which you know he loves to do. And getting a guy on the cheap? Shoot, that’s what he does. You’re talking about somebody who has a specialty? That’s what he does.

"And they don’t owe Malcolm Butler anything, because they have given him a great opportunity. He was the Super Bowl hero, he has taken advantage of it, and I don’t believe he’s going to be able to maximize his overall earning power in New England. He’s going to have to go there, play another year, then ultimately he’s going to have to leave and get paid big money somewhere else.

"He is an underrated football player, and allows them to do a lot of things defensively that they wouldn’t be able to do - especially in the secondary - without him.”