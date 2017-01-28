7 players who stood out during the Senior Bowl
The Reese's Senior Bowl took place on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama — a chance for NFL front office personnel and coaches to get a front row seat to watch some of the top prospects in this year's draft.
After practices all week and the game on Saturday — in which the South beat the North 16-14 — here are 7 players who stood out.
Davis Webb, QB, Cal
The former Texas Tech and Cal quarterback earned MVP honors after completing 11 of 16 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
Hunt shone on the losing North squad, rushing for a game-high 118 yards. He also showed great burst in getting into the open field and shook off a tackler for a big 43-yard run in the third quarter.Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports Glenn Andrews
Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State
Like Hunt, Dayes had a big day at the running back position, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown. He tallied a game-high 9.4 yards per run on his seven carries.
Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
Jones had a monster afternoon with six catches for 68 yards — and that doesn't include the two touchdown catches which were eventually called back.Peter Casey USA TODAY Sports
Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
Reynolds was Webb's favorite target all afternoon, catching six balls for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Derek Rivers DE/OLB, Youngstown State
Rivers — a small school defender from Youngstown State — had a big game, which included a sack in the third quarter.
Duke Riley, LB, LSU
The LSU linebacker was all over the field, finishing with seven tackles (including four solo) for the South squad.