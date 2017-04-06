Trade ME?

The Seattle Seahawks' relationship with Richard Sherman turned testy at times last season, and GM John Schneider has acknowledged that the team is listening to offers for the Pro Bowl cornerback. That doesn't mean a deal will be done — Sherman's brother thinks Seattle is just trying to light a fire under him — but the Seahawks saying they are open to offers has sparked serious speculation about which teams could make a trade.

However, the fact that the Seahawks would consider shipping Sherman is slightly crazy for several reasons. All you have to do is take a look at the numbers and you'll be asking Schneider, "You mad, bro?"