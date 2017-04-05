6 NFL teams that should trade for Seahawks CB Richard Sherman

The Saints have made it abundantly clear that they’re going to add a cornerback one way or another. Heck, they’ll probably add a few players at that position from now until the start of the season. Malcolm Butler is an obvious target of theirs, but it’ll likely take the 32nd pick to land him, as well as a lucrative extension.

If they’re willing to part with the last pick in the first round – which came via the Brandin Cooks trade – why not use it to land Sherman? The Saints desperately need help at cornerback with Delvin Breaux holding down one spot, but he’s more of a No. 2 than a No. 1 guy.

Sherman would give the Saints the playmaker they so badly need, having ranked 27th or worse in yards allowed the past three seasons.