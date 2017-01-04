3 reasons why the Seattle Seahawks will win Super Bowl LI

Injuries to safety Earl Thomas and wide receiver Tyler Lockett hit the Seahawks hard. That's understandable: Thomas is one of the best players in the NFL and Lockett was a game-changer on both offense and special teams.

But every team deals with injuries, and while the Seahawks' luck was terrible, few teams in the NFL are better equipped to handle the loss than the Seahawks, who have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL.

It seems that every year the Seahawks find another star or two or three — perhaps the playoffs are the time to find that star.

