5 prospects the Seattle Seahawks should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: Seattle is going to be in it year in, year out — so long as Russell Wilson and Earl Thomas are quarterbacking the offense and defense, respectively. But Seattle enters the 2017 draft with more concerns than usual — big, glaring concerns. The first, second, third, and fourth concern and primary need is on the offensive line — the Seahawks need a tackle in the worst way, even after some free-agent pickups. But they also need to upgrade at cornerback, defensive tackle and guard. And if there's a wide receiver or tight end to be found that fits Seattle's style, the Seahawks shouldn't pass on him either.