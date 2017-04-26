5 prospects the Seattle Seahawks should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: Seattle is going to be in it year in, year out — so long as Russell Wilson and Earl Thomas are quarterbacking the offense and defense, respectively. But Seattle enters the 2017 draft with more concerns than usual — big, glaring concerns. The first, second, third, and fourth concern and primary need is on the offensive line — the Seahawks need a tackle in the worst way, even after some free-agent pickups. But they also need to upgrade at cornerback, defensive tackle and guard. And if there's a wide receiver or tight end to be found that fits Seattle's style, the Seahawks shouldn't pass on him either.
Picks: First round (26), second round (58), third round (90, 102, 106), sixth round (210), seventh round (226).
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
Bolles is a late bloomer, but he boasts tremendous athleticism for a tackle and would be a perfect fit for Seattle's zone-heavy blocking scheme. Seattle, because of its numerous needs, would be hard pressed to trade up from No. 26, so the hope is that Bolles falls because of his inexperience.
Russell IsabellaRuss Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
Another player the Seahawks should hope falls in this draft, Witherspoon is a big-bodied corner who is a scheme-perfect fit for Seattle's Cover-3 system. He's not going to be a fit for every team in this draft, and this cornerback class might be the best in a decade, so Seattle can land a player like Witherspoon, who had 13 pass breakups in 2016.
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA
Vanderdoes is going to be targeted by plenty of teams as a third-round value pick because he was at times dominant in his injury-plagued UCLA career. He'd be a great pick-up for the Seahawks, who like to move their defensive linemen around. Vanderdoes can play multiple techniques and is stout against the run while having a great pass-rush burst. For a team with three third-round picks, the risk of Vanderdoes' injury track record is worth taking.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jermaine Eluemunor, OT, Texas A&M
Eluemunor is one of the strongest offensive linemen in this draft, but he's a developmental prospect because of his inexperience and lack of developed instinct. He could play tackle but is likely to be a guard at the NFL level. He has the feet to be really, really good in a zone blocking system, like the Seahawks run. Hand him to offensive line coach Tom Cable and reap the benefits.
He's fast — his combine 40-yard dash didn't show it, but the tape does. Gibson also fits the mold of what the Seahawks like in wide receivers. He is cut from the same cloth as Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett, two players he could replace down the line.