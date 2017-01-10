The 11 players that will decide the Seahawks-Falcons matchup

The 11 most important players in this game

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs kicks off on Saturday with a rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. This game has all the star power, from Russell Wilson to Matt Ryan, but it won’t just be those two players deciding which team advances to the NFC title game.

These 11 players will have a big hand in the outcome of this game, and not all of them are stars. Football is a game of matchups, and this NFC showdown will likely come down to which team executes better in pivotal one-on-one battles.

Here are the 11 guys that will decide Seahawks-Falcons in Atlanta on Saturday.