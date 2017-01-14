3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Seattle Seahawks

This matchup favors the Falcons

When the Seahawks and Falcons met back in Week 6, things were very different. Earl Thomas was healthy, the game was in Seattle and the Seahawks had Christine Michael as their top running back. All of those things would seem to favor the Seahawks, but none of them are the same this time around. Instead, with a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Seahawks will travel to Atlanta without Thomas or Michael, which puts them at a severe disadvantage.

With the Falcons looking to avenge their loss to Seattle earlier in the season, the offense is going to be firing on all cylinders. Matt Ryan looks like an MVP, while Atlanta’s running backs are two of the most dynamic in the NFL. This time, Atlanta will escape with a win and move one step closer to Houston, and here’s why.