Ray Lewis breaks down five keys to the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup
Can Bill Belichick's defense stop the Atlanta Falcons' offensive juggernaut? Will Matt Ryan be able to match Tom Brady in his first Super Bowl appearance?
Ray Lewis joined "Undisputed" on Tuesday to answer a few questions surrounding Sunday's Super Bowl on FOX.
Ray Lewis: Don’t underestimate the mind of Bill Belichick
“If you go through the history [of] what Belichick has been able to do against the the Peyton Mannings, and as many AFC Championships as these guys have played in ... you wondered how Ty Law would always find a way to intercept Peyton Manning at a big, crucial moment in the game.
"So I think when you're talking about scheme-wise, he has a way to get at quarterbacks."
Ray Lewis: The Falcons have too many weapons to be stopped offensively
“But when you think about the Atlanta Falcons … Julio Jones on one side, Mohamed Sanu on the other side, Taylor Gabriel coming in as a slot man, Austin Hooper tight end. Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman … these weapons can’t be stopped.
"Now I watched this game up close, when they played Green Bay in the NFC Championship. And I’m at this game, and I’m sitting there saying, ‘Wait a minute, are they that dominant?’
"And I'm starting to pay attention to 'they ARE that dominant.' "
Ray Lewis: The Falcons create mismatces across the field
“If you play them in a Cover 1, you’re going to have a problem because no one can cover Julio Jones. But what nobody understands, one of the biggest pickups the Atlanta Falcons have had is Mohamed Sanu. He’s a mismatch problem. He was the same mismatch problem in Cincinnati, but now he has a complement in Julio Jones.
"So you hear all of the shiny pieces, right, that I truly believe they will run their course. Everybody will come to play."
Ray Lewis: Matt Ryan has to outplay Tom Brady
“The number one thing, and I said this two weeks ago in Atlanta: Matt Ryan has to outplay Tom Brady.
"And [the Patriots] understand that. So if you’re Bill Belichick, the number one thing you’re doing is you want to get to the head of the monster.
"[The Falcons] have to get him going. He's the only passer that has to drop all the way back. Tom Brady's getting the ball out in 2.4 to 2.6 seconds. So that's coming out fast. Matty is a five, seven-step drop guy. So if New England can disrupt his timing, then everything changes."
Ray Lewis: Atlanta’s running backs have to keep Brady off the field
"Now, I truly believe this. If you put the ball in those two running backs’ hands [Freeman and Coleman], it’s a totally different ballgame. It keeps Tom Brady on the sidelines, but it takes all the pressure off Matt Ryan as well.
"And I believe [the Falcons] must figure out a way to take Brady out of the game … because they have a young secondary. A very young secondary. Their linebackers and their secondary don't play that well together, if you watched them in the Green Bay game. A lot of wide-open shots. You watched what Tom Brady did to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend."