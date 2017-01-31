Ray Lewis breaks down five keys to the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup

Ray Lewis: Matt Ryan has to outplay Tom Brady

“The number one thing, and I said this two weeks ago in Atlanta: Matt Ryan has to outplay Tom Brady.

"And [the Patriots] understand that. So if you’re Bill Belichick, the number one thing you’re doing is you want to get to the head of the monster.

"[The Falcons] have to get him going. He’s the only passer that has to drop all the way back. Tom Brady’s getting the ball out in 2.4 to 2.6 seconds. So that’s coming out fast. Matty is a five, seven-step drop guy. So if New England can disrupt his timing, then everything changes."

Geoff Burke

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports