Ranking every state in the union by how much they hate the Patriots

The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in two weeks time, and if this Super Bowl is anything like those of years past, the entire country will be jumping on the Atlanta bandwagon. The Patriots have had such success for so long that much of the country has turned on them.

We wanted to figure out which parts of the country have turned on them the most. After much deliberation, here is a ranking of the 50 states of the union, by how much they hate the Patriots.

P.S. This isn't actual "hate." It's sports "hate." There is a difference. Sort of.

Brian Spurlock

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports