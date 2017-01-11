7 things that have changed since the Steelers crushed the Chiefs in Week 4

All four of this weekend’s Divisional Round games are rematches of non-divisional regular-season contests. The Seahawks edged the Falcons 26-24 in Week 6, the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 in Week 3, the Cowboys ripped the Packers 30-16 in Week 6 and the Steelers wrecked the Chiefs 43-14 in Pittsburgh in Week 4.

Much has stayed the same but an awful lot has changed for the Steelers and Chiefs since that meeting, mostly for the better. As they prepare to battle at Arrowhead on Sunday, here’s a look at what’s transpired and how they match up.

Charles LeClaire

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports