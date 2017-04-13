NFL world pays tribute to Steelers owner Dan Rooney

The NFL world lost an icon on Thursday as Hall of Fame owner and chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers Dan Rooney passed away at age 84. He took over ownership of the team from his father, Art Rooney, and served as the team president until 2002.

While his contributions to the Steelers organization are well known, he also played a big role in the workings of the NFL as a whole. He’s the man behind the “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for positions in coaching and in the front office.

He will be sorely missed by the NFL community as many shared their thoughts on the legend on social media after his passing.