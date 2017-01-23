5 moves the Steelers need to make to win the Super Bowl next season

The Steelers are set up well for the offseason, boasting around $42 million in projected cap space. That’s in the upper-half of the NFL, which means the Steelers can get aggressive when March rolls around. Sure, Le’Veon Bell’s new deal will eat up a bit of that, as will Antonio Brown’s forthcoming extension, but Pittsburgh will have enough room to go after the top free agents. So which ones should they target? There are a few names out there who would be of interest.

Melvin Ingram fits the Steelers’ 3-4 scheme perfectly and is coming off two strong seasons for the Chargers. He’ll likely be one of the top targets on the open market if he isn’t re-signed by San Diego, but the Steelers should be every bit as aggressive as the next team.

Chandler Jones is another target for the Steelers, though he’s even less likely to hit free agency with the Cardinals figuring to make him a long-term offer. He has 23.5 sacks in the past two seasons.

Nick Perry is a one-year wonder, but that could work in the Steelers’ favor. His price won’t be nearly as high as Ingram’s or Jones’, which makes him a good risk-reward free agent.

Staying on defense, the Steelers should go after Stephon Gilmore and Trumaine Johnson, who are far from certain to return to their respective teams. Both would become immediate starters and the best corners in Pittsburgh, and we saw the way that worked out for the Giants and Janoris Jenkins this past season. A.J. Bouye is a budding star, too, though the Texans have made it clear they want him to return in 2017.

Regardless of which player the Steelers go after in free agency, there are plenty of defensive playmakers to be had. And for a team that’s aging on that side of the ball, signing a young stud would go a long way.

Getty Images

Sean M. Haffey