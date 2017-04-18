5 prospects the Philadelphia Eagles should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Eagles have one glaring, giant need that needs to be addressed immediately this April — their terrible uniforms.
No, it’s actually cornerback. (Though a uniform change to some sweet Kelly Greens would be appreciated.)
Luckily for Philadelphia, this is a loaded corner class, so the needs on both the outside and in the slot should be easy to fill in the first two days.
After that, there are needs on both the interior and exterior of the defensive line, at running back, safety or linebacker, and maybe even at wide receiver.
But seriously, they need to draft cornerbacks.
Picks: First round (14), Second round (43), Third round (99), Fourth round (118, 139), Fifth round (155), Sixth round (194), Seventh round (230)
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
1
Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
The second-best cornerback prospect in this class, behind his Ohio State teammate Marcus Lattimore, Conley should be able to start on Day 1 at the NFL level and develop into a clear-cut No. 1, perennial All-Pro. He can play on either side of the field or in the slot as well, meaning he’s going to fill a need for the Eagles, even if he doesn’t reach his potential. If he’s on the board at No. 14, the Eagles would be fools to pass on him.
Jeff HanischJeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Kamara is a big-play maker with limited mileage from his time at Tennessee. Some view him as a third-down back who could be used as a viable slot wide receiver, but I think he has every-down potential in the right offense (and the Eagles have that offense.) He’s certainly an exceptional pass catcher for the position and his explosiveness running the ball is something to envy. If Kamara is off the board at 43, the Eagles should seriously consider Joe Mixon, who is a better prospect with a similar skill set.
Christopher HanewinckelChristopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3
Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
Another versatile Vol, but this one on the defensive side, Sutton projects as a slot cornerback who can start on Day 1, but also as a viable No. 2 corner and possible free safety. His all-around performance at the Senior Bowl turned heads, so the fact that he’ll probably be on the board late in Round 3 is a coup.
Randy SartinRandy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
4
Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA
Vanderdoes is all talent and little tape, and that’s going to scare off teams in the first two days of the draft. But on the third day, there’s no excuse not to snag a player with Vanderdoes’ talent. He’s explosive up the middle with the ability to play zero, one, or three technique — something the Eagles might not need now, but will need down the line. If the team is patient and can get him to play lighter, Vanderdoes could be a huge steal.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
5
Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan
He’s big (6-foot-2, 215 pounds), straight-line fast (4.45 second 40-yard-dash), and a strong blocker (played a Michigan, it goes without saying) — but because he’s not a dynamic player, he could well fall to Day 3 of the draft. As a prospect, the Eagles won’t be able to do much better than Darboh this late — he projects as a rock-solid No. 2 receiver who could put up big numbers in the Eagles offense. He has more than enough qualities to make him worth a pick in the fourth round (if not the third).