In Steelers blowout, Patriots gave a sneak peek of how they’ll try to stop the Falcons

This is the basic end of the gameplan, the summation. The Patriots are going to try to stop Ryan from going deep, they're going to try and shut out his best receiver, and they're going to try and halt his run game. They will say: Here, Matt, pick us apart with short passes to Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel. If you can spread the ball out and efficiently beat us with short passes, then good on you.

If that style of offense sounds familiar, it's because it's what Tom Brady does better than anyone ever. As he's shown through these playoffs and over the last five or so seasons, he is a master at establishing mismatches and finding guys in short-yardage passing situations. The Patriots want to force Ryan to play a similar way. Basically, with everything else being equal, they're betting on their guy. If Ryan and Brady are both playing the same game, they like Brady's odds at winning that matchup.

Make the game predictable, shut down the best options, and force Ryan to beat Brady at his game. That will be the Patriots' strategy in winning yet another Super Bowl.

Dale Zanine

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports