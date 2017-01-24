The 6 most crucial plays of the New England Patriots’ season
The New England Patriots won the AFC East and a first-round playoff bye, rinse and repeat. It’s par for the course in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, although each season does present a new hurdle.
This year it was Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension, during which the team got to see what it has in backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Nevertheless, this season ends where it often has for the Patriots: at the Super Bowl. Let's take a look at how they punched their ticket this time.Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Greg M. Cooper
Week 1: The missed field goal at Arizona
It wasn’t Pats kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s miss, though he hasn’t been his usual perfect self this season, either. With just 41 seconds left in a hard-fought season opener at Arizona, the Patriots clutched to a 23-21 lead as Arizona mounted a late 10-play drive to the Patriots’ 29 yard line.
Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro lined up for a possible game-winning 47-yard field goal try and yanked it wide left (the snap wasn’t great, either). It was a big road win in Garoppolo's first start and allowed Patriots Nation fans a sigh of relief with still three Brady-less games to go.Matt Kartozian Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5: Marty B blows up in Brady’s return
It helped that the Patriots faced the Cleveland Browns in Brady’s season debut, but even against cellar-dwelling competition, Brady showed he hadn’t missed a beat.
Week 5 also marked one of the few games in which the Patriots had both stud tight ends Martellus Bennett and Rob Gronkowski on the field together at near full strength. This afternoon belonged to Bennett, who snagged three touchdown receptions, the first coming in the second quarter on a 7-yard strike when Brady checked down to the TE, capping an eight play, 75-yard drive.Scott Galvin Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10: Earl Thomas lights up Gronk
The Brady-Bennett connection is even more important now, given Gronk’s season-ending back surgery. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas delivered the clean, crushing blow to the 6-foot-6 tight end’s chest as Gronk tried to make a catch down the seam. The hit left Gronkowski with a perforated lung and may have been the origin of a ruptured disk that forced him out of Week 12's game against the Jets.
The 27-year-old hopes to return to the team next season. In the meantime, the Patriots are lucky to have Bennett, a solid blocker as well, who left the Divisional Round game against Houston with an apparent knee injury but managed to return later.Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe
Week 15: Logan Ryan’s game-changing pick
In late December the Patriots sought revenge in Denver for last year’s AFC Championship game loss out west to the eventual Super Bowl winners and found themselves locked in a defensive struggle, surprise-surprise. In their first four drives, the Pats ran 16 plays for 44 yards, punted three times and came away with one field goal thanks to a muffed punt deep in Denver’s zone. The game turned on the first play of the second quarter after the Broncos mounted a 10-play drive to the Patriots 14-yard line.
On a third-and-3, quarterback Trevor Siemian dropped back and threw left to Emmanuel Sanders on an out pattern when Logan Ryan jumped the route then raced up the sideline for a 46-yard return. New England finished the drive for the game’s only touchdown in a 16-3 win that caused an offense-versus-defense divide for the defending champs as the Pats improved to 12-2.
Divisional Round: Dion Lewis strikes three times
When running back Dion Lewis scores a touchdown, the Patriots don’t lose. Really, they don’t, or haven’t yet: they’re 15-0 all-time in such games as noted by Adam Kaufman on Twitter. So it boded well when the Patriots opened the scoring against Houston this past Sunday on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Lewis.
Then, late in the first quarter, the dynamic Lewis took a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, giving New England its first defensive/special teams TD of the season. Lewis later completed the hat trick with a 1-yard rushing score. Even though the Pats somehow covered the spread, they put forth a turnover-riddled and underwhelming performance. Now it’s “on to Pittsburgh” as New England seeks its seventh Super Bowl trip since 2001-2002.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
AFC Championship game: Brady to the trusty Edelman for an important third-down conversion
The Patriots appeared to be in control of the AFC Championship game from start to finish, especially with Le'Veon Bell on the sideline with a groin injury, but the window for a Pittsburgh comeback was still open late in the third quarter with New England up 20-9. Although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin should have gone for it on a 4th-and-7 on the Patriots' 39, Pittsburgh punted and managed to down the ball at the Patriots 11 (good for 27 yards of field position, yawn).
Anyhow, on the Patriots' ensuing drive, they needed to convert on third-and-7, and who else but Julian Edelman took a short pass from Brady for a 17 yard gain, which quickly snowballed into a big Chris Hogan gain, then a pile-carrying Blount run, a 1-yard touchdown run, then a Steelers fumble on the next drive and a touchdown that gave New Engalnd a huge 33-9 lead. The Patriots probably would have won anyway, but that Edelman conversion was a big one.Greg M. Cooper Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports