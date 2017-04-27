There is no such thing as a ‘value QB’ in the first round

There is a common misconception about the NFL Draft that pops up around this time every year and it's absolutely asinine. The phrase, which I'm sure you've heard, goes like this, "Quarterback X would be a reach in the Top 5, but if you can get him in the 15-20 range, he's a great pick."

This is something that you are likely to hear tonight about Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately for the folks spreading that useless platitude, it's total nonsense, and history says as much.

Let me be very clear: There is no such thing as a quarterback that would be a good pick at 15 or 25 that would be a bad pick at 5. And, conversely, there is no quarterback that is a bad pick at 5 that would be a good pick at 15 or 25.

If there is a quarterback that years after the draft is considered a good 1st round pick, he is more valuable than every single player in the draft except for other quality quarterbacks.

For the evidence, as they say in football parlance, let's go to the tape: